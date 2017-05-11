In Pictures: Vesak Day celebrations in Asia

Vesak Day, which fell on May 10, is the most sacred day to hundreds of millions of Buddhists around the world. The day acknowledges the contribution that Buddhism has made for over 2½ millennia to the spirituality of humanity. Here's a look at how the day was celebrated across Asia.
