In Pictures: US President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club

US President Donald Trump entertained Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Florida's Mar-A-Lago club over the weekend. Here's a look at the interior and grounds of this posh club, which recently raised its entry fee to US$200,000 (S$283,281), plus an annual fee of US$14,000.

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a Mediterranean-style mansion with 118 rooms, in Palm Beach, Florida. PHOTO: NYTIMES
People playing croquet at the Mar-a-Lago estate. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A man walking in front of a water feature at the Mar-a-Lago estate. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Guests playing croquet at the Mar-a-Lago estate on March 4, 2016. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The exterior of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Floriday. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The entrance to the Mar-a-Lago estate, owned by US President Donald Trump. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The exterior of the Mary Post room at the Mar-a-Lago estate. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A portrait of Donald Trump is seen hanging in the bar at Mar-a-Lago. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A guest enjoying the view at the poolside at Mar-a-Lago on March 4, 2016. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The main living room in the Mar-a-Lago estate. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A 1927 Steinway baby grand piano sitting in the living room area of the Mar-a-Lago estate. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The card room at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Floriday. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The Trump crest is seen on the facade of the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. PHOTO: NYTIMES
The main living room in the Mar-a-Lago estate. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A round of croquet being played on the lawns of the Mar-a-Lago club on April 4, 2009. PHOTO: NYTIMES
