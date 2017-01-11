In Pictures: US President Barack Obama's farewell address

US President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night (10 Jan), revisiting the achievements and challenges that he and his administration faced during his eight years in office.

US President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
US President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
US President Barack Obama greets guests following his farewell speech to the nation in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
US President Barack Obama greets guests following his farewell speech to the nation in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
US President Barack Obama speaks to supporters during his farewell speech at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
US President Barack Obama speaks to supporters during his farewell speech at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
The Chicago Children's Choir perform before the start of the farewell address by US President Barack Obama in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
The Chicago Children's Choir perform before the start of the farewell address by US President Barack Obama in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Music artist Eddie Vedder preforms before US President Barack Obama gives his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
Music artist Eddie Vedder preforms before US President Barack Obama gives his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
A woman holds a photo of US President Barack Obama before he gives his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
A woman holds a photo of US President Barack Obama before he gives his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
US President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
US President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A protester holds up a sign reading "Pardon Us All Now" during a farewell speech by US President Barack Obama in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
A protester holds up a sign reading "Pardon Us All Now" during a farewell speech by US President Barack Obama in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
US President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
US President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
US President Barack Obama embraces Vice-President Joe Biden after delivering his farewell speech to the nation on Jan 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
US President Barack Obama embraces Vice-President Joe Biden after delivering his farewell speech to the nation on Jan 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
US First Lady Michelle Obama (centre) and US President Barack Obama greet supporters as daughter Malia looks on, after the President delivered his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
US First Lady Michelle Obama (centre) and US President Barack Obama greet supporters as daughter Malia looks on, after the President delivered his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
US President Barack Obama (right) is joined on stage by US First Lady Michelle Obama, their daughter Malia Obama, Vice-President Joseph "Joe" Biden and his wife Jill Biden after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
US President Barack Obama (right) is joined on stage by US First Lady Michelle Obama, their daughter Malia Obama, Vice-President Joseph "Joe" Biden and his wife Jill Biden after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
US President Barack Obama waves to supporters after delivering his farewell speech at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
US President Barack Obama waves to supporters after delivering his farewell speech at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Supporters listen to US President Barack Obama give his his farewell speech at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017.
Supporters listen to US President Barack Obama give his his farewell speech at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
