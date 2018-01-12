In Pictures: Up-close look at miniaturised crime-scene dioramas

Visitors flocked to the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington to view an exhibit showcasing miniature crime scenes by Frances Glessner Lee. The dioramas were created in the 1940s and 50s as training tools for police investigators.

Visitors examine a miniature crime scene at Murder Is Her Hobby, an exhibit at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, on Jan 6, 2018.
Visitors examine the Three-Room Dwelling exhibit.
The Three-Room Dwelling, a miniature crime scene exhibited at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington.
An undated handout image showing Burned Cabin, a miniature crime scene created circa 1944 by Frances Glessner Lee.
A detail from Living Room, a miniature crime scene created circa 1943 by Frances Glessner Lee.
In an undated handout photo, Frances Glessner Lee crafting a miniature crime diorama in the early 1940s.
A detail from Three-Room Dwelling, a miniature crime scene created circa 1944 by Frances Glessner Lee.
Polly Crawford holds a flashlight as she and Beecher Gram peer into Pink Bathroom, a miniature crime scene on exhibit at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, on Jan 6, 2018.
An undated handout image shows a detail from Striped Bedroom, a miniature crime scene created circa 1943 by Frances Glessner Lee.
An undated handout image shows Kitchen, a miniature crime scene created circa 1944 by Frances Glessner Lee.
