In Pictures: Up-close look at miniaturised crime-scene dioramas
Visitors flocked to the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington to view an exhibit showcasing miniature crime scenes by Frances Glessner Lee. The dioramas were created in the 1940s and 50s as training tools for police investigators.
