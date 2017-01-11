In Pictures: Toughing it out in the Dakar Rally

The 38th edition of the Dakar Rally, an off-road endurance event, is currently underway in South America. Competitors use vehicles such as motorbikes, quads, cars and trucks to traverse through tough terrain in the 12-stage competition. The event, which started in Asunción, Paraguay, on Jan 2, will take participants through Bolivia and Argentina.

Adrien Van Beveren of France riding his Yamaha.PHOTO: REUTERS
Paulo Golcalves of Portugal riding his Honda.PHOTO: REUTERS
Peugeot's driver Stephane Peterhansel and his co-driver Jean Paul Cottret of France in action.PHOTO: REUTERS
Toyota's driver Erik Van Loon and co-driver Wouter Rosegaar of the Netherlands in action.PHOTO: REUTERS
Toyota's driver Erik Van Loon and co-driver Wouter Rosegaar of the Netherlands in action.PHOTO: REUTERS
Bikers at Stage 8 of the Dakar Rally between Uyuni in Bolivia and Salta in Argentina, on Jan 10, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Spectators at Stage 8 of the Dakar Rally between Uyuni in Bolivia and Salta in Argentina, on Jan 10, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Bikers resting during Stage 8 of the Dakar Rally between Uyuni in Bolivia and Salta in Argentina, on Jan 10, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
US biker Ricky Brabec in action. PHOTO: REUTERS
Boris Garafulic of Chile driving his Mini with his co-driver Felipe Palmeiro. PHOTO: REUTERS
Cyril Despres of France driving his Peugeot with his co-driver David Costera.PHOTO: REUTERS
Peugeot's French pilot Cyril Despres working on his car at the bivouac in Uyuni, Bolivia, after Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally between La Paz and Uyuni, on Jan 9, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Peugeot's driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena of France in action. PHOTO: REUTERS
Adrien Van Beveren of France falling from his Yamaha motorbike during the Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Bolivia, on Jan 9, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
