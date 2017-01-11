In Pictures: Toughing it out in the Dakar Rally

The 38th edition of the Dakar Rally, an off-road endurance event, is currently underway in South America. Competitors use vehicles such as motorbikes, quads, cars and trucks to traverse through tough terrain in the 12-stage competition. The event, which started in Asunción, Paraguay, on Jan 2, will take participants through Bolivia and Argentina.
