In Pictures: Tornadoes tear through Georgia, bringing death and destruction
The US state of Georgia has recently been pummelled by a series of tornadoes, the latest one on Sunday afternoon (Jan 21, 2017). A massive tornado tore through Albany County, bringing down trees and destroying homes. Several fatalities and injuries have been reported, although no actual numbers have been confirmed.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.