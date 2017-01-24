In Pictures: Tornadoes tear through Georgia, bringing death and destruction

The US state of Georgia has recently been pummelled by a series of tornadoes, the latest one on Sunday afternoon (Jan 21, 2017). A massive tornado tore through Albany County, bringing down trees and destroying homes. Several fatalities and injuries have been reported, although no actual numbers have been confirmed.

Residents survey damage at Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area in Albany, Georgia, US, on Jan 23, 2017.
Residents work on the roof of their home after a tornado struck the residential area in Albany, Georgia, US, on Jan 23, 2017.
A tractor trailer lies on its side after a tornado struck a residential area in Albany, Georgia, US, on Jan 23, 2017.
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area in Albany, Georgia, US, on Jan 23, 2017.
Residents Lasheree Richardson (left to right), Charlee Daly and Deanna Furlow remove belongings from their home after a tornado struck the residential area in Albany, Georgia, US, on Jan 23, 2017.
A child's shoe lies in the mud at the Big Pine Estates Mobile Home Park after a tornado struck the residential area on in Albany, Georgia, US, on Jan 23, 2017.
People attempt to repair their tornado damaged home in rural southwest Georgia north of Thomasville, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017.
A truck drives between tornado damaged agricultural fields and woods outside Adel, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017.
Debris covers an area of the Sunshine Acres neighborhood after a tornado struck Adel, Georgia, US, on Jan 22, 2017.
Ann Bell salvages possessions from what's left of her son's home, after an apparent tornado destroyed it before her son was dug out of the debris by neighbors at 3 am in the Maryville community outside Thomasville, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017.
A house that was cut in half by a tornado near where seven people were killed outside Adel, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017.
A view of a damaged workshop after tornadoes stuck the Maryville community near Thomasville, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017.
A tornado damaged truck is seen at a yard near where seven people were reportedly killed by severe weather outside Adel, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017.
Storm clouds approach emergency crews at the scene of a house cut in half by a tornado near where seven people were killed outside Adel, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017.
