In Pictures: Tornadoes in New Orleans East

Six tornadoes tore through New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana on Tuesday, injuring at least 20 people as the storm roared across highways and streets, leveling trees, power lines and homes. Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency throughout Louisiana, while search and rescue teams scoured the landscape for survivors.

A man walks through the debris of a motel on Chef Menture Ave after a tornado in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A man walks through the debris of a motel on Chef Menture Ave after a tornado in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb 7, 2017, PHOTO: AFP
A police officer walks through a damaged gas station along Chef Menture Ave after a tornado in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A man sits next to the side of a building after a tornado in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb 7, 2016.PHOTO: AFP
A man stands inside a building after a tornado ripped off his roof in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A woman looks at the wreckage caused by a tornado in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Cars are covered with bricks after a tornado in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A woman holds three dogs by a make shift leash amongst the debris left behind by a tornado in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
