In Pictures: The winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017

This year's Screen Actors Guild Awards were held at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on Jan 29, 2017. The annual awards show honours outstanding performances in both film and television. Among this year's winners are the cast members of Netflix's The Crown and Stranger Things, as well as the cast of the film Fences.

Actress Emma Stone poses with her SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a leading role for La La Land at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Janelle Monae (left) and Taraji P. Henson pose with their SAG Award for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture award for Hidden Figures at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
(From left) Abigail Savage, Hunter Emery and Jolene Purdy from Orange Is The New Black pose with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 23rd Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
(From left) Matt Peters, Blaire Brown, Michael Harney and Lin Tucci from Orange Is The New Black pose with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 23rd Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
(From left) Diane Guerrero, Nick Sandow, Lori Petty and Jackie Cruz from Orange Is The New Black pose with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 23rd Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Actor Bryan Cranston poses with this award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for All The Way at the 23rd Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actresses Cara Buono (left) of Stranger Things and Sarah Paulson of The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story pose with their awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series, respectively, at the 23rd Annual SAG Awards at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Mahershala Ali poses with his two SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for Moonlight and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for Hidden Figures. PHOTO: EPA
The cast of Hidden Figures pose with their SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Viola Davis poses with her SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Fences at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Denzel Washington poses with his SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Fences at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
John Lithgow and Claire Foy pose with their SAG Award for Best Male and Female Actor in a TV Drama Series for The Crown at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
(From left) Finn Wolfard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schapp and Caleb McLaughlin, cast members of Stranger Things, pose with the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
The cast of Stranger Things pose with the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Shrine in Los Angeles, California, on Jan 29, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
