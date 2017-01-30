In Pictures: The winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
This year's Screen Actors Guild Awards were held at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on Jan 29, 2017. The annual awards show honours outstanding performances in both film and television. Among this year's winners are the cast members of Netflix's The Crown and Stranger Things, as well as the cast of the film Fences.
