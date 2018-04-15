In Pictures: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The annual music festival kicked off in India, California on Friday, April 13. The headline acts range from big names like David Byrne and Jamiroquai to newer acts like Cardi B and The Weeknd. Here's a look at what happened on opening weekend.

Danielle Haim of Haim performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
David Byrne performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.
Concertgoers watch a performance by Post Malone at Coachella.
The Weeknd's fiery stage at Coachella on opening night.
St. Vincent, smoking literally, at Coachella.
Kali Uchis performs on opening day of Coachella.
