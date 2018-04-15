In Pictures: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
The annual music festival kicked off in India, California on Friday, April 13. The headline acts range from big names like David Byrne and Jamiroquai to newer acts like Cardi B and The Weeknd. Here's a look at what happened on opening weekend.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.