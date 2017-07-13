In Pictures: Sweltering heatwave hits around the world
Large parts of the world, including Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and the United States, saw record-breaking temperatures last month (June) and this month as heatwaves hit unusually early this year. The World Meteorological Organisation on Tuesday (July 11) predicted that heatwaves as a result of global climate change will become more intense, more frequent and longer, leading to an increasing number of hot days in the future. Here are some photos on how people across the world fight the heat.
