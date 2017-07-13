””

In Pictures: Sweltering heatwave hits around the world

Large parts of the world, including Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and the United States, saw record-breaking temperatures last month (June) and this month as heatwaves hit unusually early this year. The World Meteorological Organisation on Tuesday (July 11) predicted that heatwaves as a result of global climate change will become more intense, more frequent and longer, leading to an increasing number of hot days in the future. Here are some photos on how people across the world fight the heat.

A tourist carries bottles of water during a heatwave in downtown Ronda, Spain, on July 12, 2017.
A tourist carries bottles of water during a heatwave in downtown Ronda, Spain, on July 12, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A firefighter drinks water after extinguishing a forest fire during a heatwave in Benaojan, Spain, on July 12, 2017.
A firefighter drinks water after extinguishing a forest fire during a heatwave in Benaojan, Spain, on July 12, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A tourist uses an umbrella to protect a child from the sun as they walk in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens on July 12, 2017, as a heatwave with temperatures of up to 41 deg C hit Greece.
A tourist uses an umbrella to protect a child from the sun as they walk in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens on July 12, 2017, as a heatwave with temperatures of up to 41 deg C hit Greece.PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian boy spreads old bread on top of a fabric at al-Shatee refugee camp during a heatwave in Gaza City on July 12, 2017.
A Palestinian boy spreads old bread on top of a fabric at al-Shatee refugee camp during a heatwave in Gaza City on July 12, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
People cool off in a swimming pool in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, on July 12, 2017. The summer heatwave is forecast to continue and expand over more of China, with people being warned to protect themselves from the sun.
People cool off in a swimming pool in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, on July 12, 2017. The summer heatwave is forecast to continue and expand over more of China, with people being warned to protect themselves from the sun.PHOTO: AFP
People riding electric bicycles while wearing sun protection clothing in Handan, Hebei province, on July 11, 2017. The summer heatwave is forecast to continue and expand over more of China, with people being warned to protect themselves from the sun.
People riding electric bicycles while wearing sun protection clothing in Handan, Hebei province, on July 11, 2017. The summer heatwave is forecast to continue and expand over more of China, with people being warned to protect themselves from the sun.PHOTO: AFP
An electronic sign shows the temperature and humidity in Kuwait City on July 11, 2017, during a heatwave.
An electronic sign shows the temperature and humidity in Kuwait City on July 11, 2017, during a heatwave.PHOTO: AFP
A boy jumps into a pool to cool off in Milosevo on July 11, 2017, as temperatures reached 36 deg C with a new heatwave hitting Kosovo.
A boy jumps into a pool to cool off in Milosevo on July 11, 2017, as temperatures reached 36 deg C with a new heatwave hitting Kosovo.PHOTO: AFP
A man holding his daughter walks through mist generated during an art installation called Mist Encounter, a work by Serendipidy and KWA Architects, at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on July 11, 2017. Taiwan is undergoing a heatwave, with temperatures ne
A man holding his daughter walks through mist generated during an art installation called Mist Encounter, a work by Serendipidy and KWA Architects, at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on July 11, 2017. Taiwan is undergoing a heatwave, with temperatures nearing 40 deg C, forcing parents to take their children to swimming pools and turn on air-conditioning at home to avoid heat stroke.PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Iranian children cool off at the Cheshme-Ali pool in the city of Shahre-Ray, central Iran, on July 10, 2017. As temperatures soared around 40 deg C, Iranians came to the pool to cool off in the water which comes from a nearby spring. Media reported t
Iranian children cool off at the Cheshme-Ali pool in the city of Shahre-Ray, central Iran, on July 10, 2017. As temperatures soared around 40 deg C, Iranians came to the pool to cool off in the water which comes from a nearby spring. Media reported the temperature is above 45 deg C in the south of the country.PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
A firefighter carries a hose as a house burns in Oroville, California, on July 8, 2017. The first major wildfires after the end of California's five-year drought raged across the state on July 8 as it was gripped by a record-breaking heatwave.
A firefighter carries a hose as a house burns in Oroville, California, on July 8, 2017. The first major wildfires after the end of California's five-year drought raged across the state on July 8 as it was gripped by a record-breaking heatwave.PHOTO: AFP
A man dives into the sea at Menekse on July 2, 2017, in Istanbul. Turkey was sweltering in a weekend heatwave that caused record temperatures in much of the country and triggered forest fires in the Aegean region.
A man dives into the sea at Menekse on July 2, 2017, in Istanbul. Turkey was sweltering in a weekend heatwave that caused record temperatures in much of the country and triggered forest fires in the Aegean region.PHOTO: AFP
Meerkats eat a frozen watermelon on a hot summer day at the Bioparco zoo in Rome, Italy, on June 27, 2017.
Meerkats eat a frozen watermelon on a hot summer day at the Bioparco zoo in Rome, Italy, on June 27, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
People cool off as they walk on a water mirror on the Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux as hot summer temperatures hit France on June 22, 2017.
People cool off as they walk on a water mirror on the Place de la Bourse in Bordeaux as hot summer temperatures hit France on June 22, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Young men jump into the river Aare on June 21, 2017, in Bern. Europe sizzled in a continent-wide heatwave, with London bracing for Britain's hottest June day since 1976 as Portugal battled to stamp out deadly forest fires. Cooler weather was aiding t
Young men jump into the river Aare on June 21, 2017, in Bern. Europe sizzled in a continent-wide heatwave, with London bracing for Britain's hottest June day since 1976 as Portugal battled to stamp out deadly forest fires. Cooler weather was aiding their efforts, but thermometers were still hovering around 35 deg C - a level matched across oven-like swathes of Europe, including Italy, Austria, the Netherlands and even alpine Switzerland.PHOTO: AFP
Published
Jul 13, 2017, 9:55 am SGT
Topics: 