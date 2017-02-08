In Pictures: Super Bowl victory parade

Tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans bundled up in coats and red-white-and-blue knit caps bearing the team’s logo defied a driving snowstorm in Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their team’s latest Super Bowl victory. The team, celebrates its fifth National Football League championship since 2002.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.