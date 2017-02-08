””

In Pictures: Super Bowl victory parade

Tens of thousands of New England Patriots fans bundled up in coats and red-white-and-blue knit caps bearing the team’s logo defied a driving snowstorm in Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their team’s latest Super Bowl victory. The team, celebrates its fifth National Football League championship since 2002.

New England Patriots cheerleaders walk down Boylston Street during the Patriots victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts.PHOTO: AFP
New England Patriots fans during the victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, US, on Feb 7, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Fans watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts.PHOTO: AFP
Fans watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Fans cheer as they watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Fans cheer as they watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Fans cheer with confetti in the air as they watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts.PHOTO: AFP
Fans celebrate as they watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts.PHOTO: AFP
Fans watch the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Feb 7, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
New England Patriots fans seek advantageous viewing positions for today's rally at City Hall Plaza during Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts, US, on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and free safety Devin McCourty, hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies during Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts, US, on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
New England Patriots fans show their support for the team during Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston, Massachusetts, US, on Feb 7, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Duck boats carrying the New England Patriots make their way down Boylston Street during the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, US, on Feb 7, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Fans hi-five Boston Police officers on bicycles as duck boats carrying the New England Patriots make their way down Boylston Street during the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, US, on Feb 7, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
