In Pictures: Stricter curbs stifle life in Xinjiang region

The increasingly strict curbs imposed on the mostly Muslim Uighur population have stifled life in the tense Xinjiang region, where beards are partially banned and no one is allowed to pray in public. Beijing says the restrictions and heavy police presence seek to control the spread of Islamic extremism and separatist movements, but analysts warn that Xinjiang is becoming an open air prison.

Two children walking down a street in Yarkand, in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomus Region.
A Muslim butcher at work in Yarkand, in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomus Region.
A man carrying breads to a shop in Yarkand, in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomus Region.
Local Muslims leaving a Mosque after Friday prayers in Hotan, in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomus Region.
Children riding on the back of a tricycle of a Muslim sweet vendor in Yarkand, in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomus Region.
A Muslim man arriving at the Id Kah Mosque for the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr in the old town of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
Men dancing in front of the Id Kah Mosque after the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr in the old town of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
Men pulling a rope to unload a bull from a truck at the livestock market in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, a day before the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Police walking past a barber near the Id Kah Mosque in the old town of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, after the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr.
A Muslim man (right) talking to a policeman as he transports a cow at the livestock market in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Police patrolling as Muslims leave the Id Kah Mosque after the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr in the old town of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
A policeman standing guard as Muslims arrive for the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer at the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
Police patrolling in a night food market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, a day before the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
A man tending to goats in his vehicle at the livestock market in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
Muslim men outside the Id Kah Mosque as they prepare to attend the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr in the old town of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
Muslim men arriving at the Id Kah Mosque for the morning prayer on Eid al-Fitr in the old town of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
A man pulling a sheep with his scooter at the livestock market in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, a day before the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
A boy sleeping next to honeymelons on display to be sold at the livestock market in Kashgar in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.
