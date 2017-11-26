In Pictures: Stars on the red carpet at the 54th Golden Horse awards

Stars and celebrities turned up dressed to the nines for the 54th Golden Horse Film Awards, which has been dubbed the Chinese "Oscars". The awards was held at Taipei's Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Nov 25. Here is a look at the winners and the red carpet appearances

(From left) Actress Vicky Chen, director Yang Ya-che and actress Kara Wai posing with their Golden Horse awards, together with the rest of the cast of The Bold, The Corrupt, And The Beautiful.
(From left) Actress Vicky Chen, director Yang Ya-che and actress Kara Wai posing with their Golden Horse awards, together with the rest of the cast of The Bold, The Corrupt, And The Beautiful. PHOTO: AFP
Taiwanese actress Vicky Chen, with her Best Supporting Actress award. The 14-year-old also made history as the youngest person to be nominated for the Best Actress award.
Taiwanese actress Vicky Chen, with her Best Supporting Actress award. The 14-year-old also made history as the youngest person to be nominated for the Best Actress award. PHOTO: AFP
Best Leading Actor winner Tu Men kissing the hand of Best Leading Actress winner Kara Wai, at the 54th Golden Horse Film Awards on Nov 25, 2017.
Best Leading Actor winner Tu Men kissing the hand of Best Leading Actress winner Kara Wai, at the 54th Golden Horse Film Awards on Nov 25, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Director Vivian Qu posing with her Best Director Award, which she won for her film Angels Wear White.
Director Vivian Qu posing with her Best Director Award, which she won for her film Angels Wear White. PHOTO: AFP
Taiwanese actor Bamboo Chen speaking to the media after winning the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Alifu, The Prince/ss.
Taiwanese actor Bamboo Chen speaking to the media after winning the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Alifu, The Prince/ss. PHOTO: AFP
Taiwanese director Huang Hsin-yao posing after winning the Best New Director Award for The Great Buddha+. The film also also won best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best original film score and best original film song.
Taiwanese director Huang Hsin-yao posing after winning the Best New Director Award for The Great Buddha+. The film also also won best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best original film score and best original film song. PHOTO: AFP
Taiwanese-Lebanese actress Rima Zeidan with her Best New Performer Award, which she won for her role in the film Missing Johnny.
Taiwanese-Lebanese actress Rima Zeidan with her Best New Performer Award, which she won for her role in the film Missing Johnny. PHOTO: AFP
Taiwanese director Ang Lee and Taiwanese director and actress Sylvia Chang posing together on the red carpet at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, on Nov 25, 2017.
Taiwanese director Ang Lee and Taiwanese director and actress Sylvia Chang posing together on the red carpet at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, on Nov 25, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
TV hosts Dee Hsu and Kevin Tsai posing together on the red carpet. The duo hosted popular talk show Mr Con and Ms Csi for 12 years.
TV hosts Dee Hsu and Kevin Tsai posing together on the red carpet. The duo hosted popular talk show Mr Con and Ms Csi for 12 years. PHOTO: AFP
Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang posing for the cameras at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 25, 2017.
Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang posing for the cameras at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 25, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
(From left) Actors Huang Bo, Zhou Dongyu and Qin Hailu arriving on the red carpet for the 54th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on Nov 25, 2017.
(From left) Actors Huang Bo, Zhou Dongyu and Qin Hailu arriving on the red carpet for the 54th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on Nov 25, 2017.PHOTOS: AFP
(From left) Actresses Ella Chen, Deanie Ip and Ma Sichun.
(From left) Actresses Ella Chen, Deanie Ip and Ma Sichun.PHOTOS: AFP
(From left) Actresses Shu Qi, Ariel Lin and Jessica Chastain.
(From left) Actresses Shu Qi, Ariel Lin and Jessica Chastain.PHOTOS: AFP
Published
2 hours ago
 
 
Topics: 