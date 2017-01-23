In Pictures: Stars grace the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival
Celebrities and film industry personalities turned up in Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival. The annual event showcases new works from independent film-makers, both from the US and abroad. It also features a competitive section for dramatic films, feature films, and short films, as well as a group of out-of-competition sections. This year's edition takes place from Jan 19 to 29.
