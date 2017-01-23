In Pictures: Stars grace the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival

Celebrities and film industry personalities turned up in Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival. The annual event showcases new works from independent film-makers, both from the US and abroad. It also features a competitive section for dramatic films, feature films, and short films, as well as a group of out-of-competition sections. This year's edition takes place from Jan 19 to 29.

(From left) Actor Jason Schwartzman, director Alex Ross Perry, actors Chloe Sevigny, Adam Horovitz, Analeigh Tipton and Emily Browning and attend the Golden Exits premiere at the Library Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
(From left) Director Craig Johnson and actresses Judy Greer and Laura Dern arrive for the premiere of Wilson at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
The cast of To The Bone poses for picture as they arrive for the premiere of their movie at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Producers Monika Bacardi (left) and Andrea Iervolino (right), alongside actor Keanu Reeves, arrive for the premiere of To The Bone at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Producer David Pink, director David Lowery, actress Rooney Mara and producer Toby Halbrooks attend the A Ghost Story premiere at the Library Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
US director and writer Marti Noxon (centre) arrive with US actresses Lili Taylor (left) and Lily Collins for the premiere of To The Bone at the at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Actor Keanu Reeves and actress Lily Collins arrive for the premiere of To The Bone at the at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Director and screenwriter Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of her movie Come Swim on Jan 19 while actress Brittany Snow attends the Bushwick premiere on Jan 21 during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. PHOTOS: AFP
(From left) Jason Mitchell, Dee Rees, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan, Mary J. Blige and Garrett Hedlund attend the Mudbound premiere at Eccles Center Theatre during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actresses Zoey Deutch (left) and Elena Kampouris arrive for the premiere of Before I Fall during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTOS: EPA
The cast of Before I Fall: (From left) Logan Miller, Medalion Rahimi, Jennifer Beals, Elena Kampouris, Zoey Deutch, Ry Russo-Young, Cynthy Wu, Liv Hewson and Kian Lawley pose as they arrive for the premiere of the movie at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
(From left) Actor Ted Danson, director Charlie McDowell and actress Mary Steenburgen arrive for the premiere of The Discovery at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 20, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Actor Jason Segel and actress Rooney Mara arrive for the premiere of the The Discovery at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 20, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
The cast of the The Big Stick pose for a picture before the premiere of the movie at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 20, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
(From left) Actress Leslie Mann, her husband and producer Judd Apatow and their daughter, actress Iris Apatow arrive for the premiere of the The Big Stick at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan 20, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Actor Jon Hamm and actress Gwendoline Christie attend The Hollywood Reporter and Sundance TV 2017 Sundance Film Festival Official Kickoff Party on Jan 20, 2017. PHOTOS: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Former Vice President of the United States and cast member Al Gore (centre) poses for a photo with directors and producers before the premiere of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, on Jan 19, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
