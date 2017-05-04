””

In Pictures: Star Wars Festival invades Singapore May 4-6

May the 4th be with you...May 4 is Star Wars Day, and Singapore has joined in the fun by hosting its inaugural Star Wars Festival at Gardens by the Bay till Saturday (May 6). Highlights include a SaberTrees light-up, a night-time silent disco, a Star Wars Run and an outdoor screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The SaberTrees light up at Gardens by the Bay.
The SaberTrees light up at Gardens by the Bay.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The towering replica of the All-Terrain Scout Transport (AT-ST) at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay.
The towering replica of the All-Terrain Scout Transport (AT-ST) at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Membes of the public take photos with cosplayers and the replica of the All-Terrain Scout Transport (AT-ST).
Membes of the public take photos with cosplayers and the replica of the All-Terrain Scout Transport (AT-ST).ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Mr Argus Tong and his daughter Arwen taking a photo with a Snow trooper figurine.
Mr Argus Tong and his daughter Arwen taking a photo with a Snow trooper figurine.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Cosplayers taking photos with fans at the Supertree Grove.
Cosplayers taking photos with fans at the Supertree Grove.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Chewbacca hugging fans on stage at the Supertree Grove.
Chewbacca hugging fans on stage at the Supertree Grove.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Chewbacca hugging fans on stage at the Supertree Grove.
Chewbacca hugging fans on stage at the Supertree Grove.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Fans take photos with Chewbacca at the Supertree Grove.
Fans take photos with Chewbacca at the Supertree Grove.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Film Director Faisal Ishak, his script writer wife Umie Isa, his son Ayden Farish and daughter Leia Safiyyah taking a photo with Kylo Ren.
Film Director Faisal Ishak, his script writer wife Umie Isa, his son Ayden Farish and daughter Leia Safiyyah taking a photo with Kylo Ren.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Star Wars Day: May The 4th be with You Festival was launched with a special Star Wars edition of the Garden Rhapsody - a music and light composition set against the movies' epic soundtrack.
Star Wars Day: May The 4th be with You Festival was launched with a special Star Wars edition of the Garden Rhapsody - a music and light composition set against the movies' epic soundtrack.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Members of the public take photos in front of the SaberTrees light up at Gardens by the Bay.
Members of the public take photos in front of the SaberTrees light up at Gardens by the Bay.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The SaberTrees light up at SuperTree Grove at Gardens by the Bay.
The SaberTrees light up at SuperTree Grove at Gardens by the Bay.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A visitor takes a photo of the SaberTrees at SuperTree Grove.
A visitor takes a photo of the SaberTrees at SuperTree Grove.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The SaberTrees light up at Gardens by the Bay.
The SaberTrees light up at Gardens by the Bay.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 