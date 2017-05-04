In Pictures: Star Wars Festival invades Singapore May 4-6
May the 4th be with you...May 4 is Star Wars Day, and Singapore has joined in the fun by hosting its inaugural Star Wars Festival at Gardens by the Bay till Saturday (May 6). Highlights include a SaberTrees light-up, a night-time silent disco, a Star Wars Run and an outdoor screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
