In Pictures: Star-studded affair as Planned Parenthood turns 100
A host of celebrities gathered in New York for Planned Parenthood's 100th Anniversary Gala on Tuesday (May 2) evening. Among the famous faces at the event, organised by the US women's health organisation, were actress Meryl Streep, director Sofia Coppola and former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
