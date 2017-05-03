””

In Pictures: Star-studded affair as Planned Parenthood turns 100

A host of celebrities gathered in New York for Planned Parenthood's 100th Anniversary Gala on Tuesday (May 2) evening. Among the famous faces at the event, organised by the US women's health organisation, were actress Meryl Streep, director Sofia Coppola and former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Actress Scarlett Johansson (left) looking feminine in an Elie Saab dress and TV host Chelsea Handler in a short white dress.PHOTOS: AFP
Director Sofia Coppola (left) in a long black dress while Planned Parenthood Federation of America president Cecile Richard opts for a short red dress.PHOTOS: AFP
Both TV host Padma Lakshmi (left) and actress Gretchen Mol are pretty in prints.PHOTOS: AFP
Comedienne Tina Fey (left) turned up in a short black dress while actress America Ferrera brightens up the mood with a pink pantsuit.PHOTOS: AFP
(From left) Model Helena Christensen and actress Julianne Moore are monochrome buddies in their white and black outfits, while actress Scarlett Johansson poses with her sister Vanessa, who is also an actress.PHOTOS: AFP
Actress Meryl Streep speaking at the event.PHOTO: AFP
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received an award at the event.PHOTO: AFP
