In Pictures: Spring festivals around the world

A new spring season dawns and the time of renewal and new beginnings is marked by different countries in their own unique way. Celebrations range from the reflective, as with the Japanese shinto and Mexican pre-Hispanic traditions, to colourful in the vein of India's Holi practices, opera in Hungary and carnival offerings in Germany.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.