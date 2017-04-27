””

In Pictures: Spring festivals around the world

A new spring season dawns and the time of renewal and new beginnings is marked by different countries in their own unique way. Celebrations range from the reflective, as with the Japanese shinto and Mexican pre-Hispanic traditions, to colourful in the vein of India's Holi practices, opera in Hungary and carnival offerings in Germany.

Indian devotees dressed as Hindu God Hanuman participating in a religious procession ahead of the Holi festival in Amritsar. Holi, the popular Hindu spring festival of colours is observed in India at the end of the winter season on the last full mo
Indian devotees dressed as Hindu God Hanuman participating in a religious procession ahead of the Holi festival in Amritsar. Holi, the popular Hindu spring festival of colours is observed in India at the end of the winter season on the last full moon of the lunar month and was celebrated on March 13. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Indian students celebrating the Holi festival with coloured powder at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on March 10.
Indian students celebrating the Holi festival with coloured powder at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on March 10. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
People ride a carousel at the Spring Festival on the Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, on April 23. The 53rd Spring Festival, which is also known as the little sister of the Oktoberfest Beer Festival, takes place until May 7.
People ride a carousel at the Spring Festival on the Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, on April 23. The 53rd Spring Festival, which is also known as the little sister of the Oktoberfest Beer Festival, takes place until May 7.PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
A man wearing a pre-Hispanic costume is backdropped by the Kukulcan Pyramid at the Chichen Itza archaeological site in Yucatan State, Mexico, during the celebration of the spring equinox on March 20.
A man wearing a pre-Hispanic costume is backdropped by the Kukulcan Pyramid at the Chichen Itza archaeological site in Yucatan State, Mexico, during the celebration of the spring equinox on March 20.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A Shinto priest (second from the right) leading Japanese lawmakers to offer sake at the Yasukuni Shrine during the shrine's spring festival in Tokyo on April 21.
A Shinto priest (second from the right) leading Japanese lawmakers to offer sake at the Yasukuni Shrine during the shrine's spring festival in Tokyo on April 21.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Iraqi Kurds play music as they walk through the town of Akra, 500km north of Baghdad, on March 20, as they celebrate the Noruz spring festival. The Persian New Year is an ancient Zoroastrian tradition celebrated by Iranians and Kurds which coincid
Iraqi Kurds play music as they walk through the town of Akra, 500km north of Baghdad, on March 20, as they celebrate the Noruz spring festival. The Persian New Year is an ancient Zoroastrian tradition celebrated by Iranians and Kurds which coincides with the vernal (spring) equinox and is calculated by the solar calendar. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia plays the role of Pamina during the rehearsal of the opera, The Magic Flute, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Erkel Theatre in Budapest, Hungary, on April 19. The opera was staged in the frame of the Budapest Spring Fest
Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia plays the role of Pamina during the rehearsal of the opera, The Magic Flute, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Erkel Theatre in Budapest, Hungary, on April 19. The opera was staged in the frame of the Budapest Spring Festival on April 20.PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
The Kosovo dervish community carrying on a centuries-old mystical practice as a way to earn salvation and find the path to God. Newroz (also known as Nawroz or Nowruz) is an ancient Persian festival marking the first day of spring, which fell on Mar
The Kosovo dervish community carrying on a centuries-old mystical practice as a way to earn salvation and find the path to God. Newroz (also known as Nawroz or Nowruz) is an ancient Persian festival marking the first day of spring, which fell on March 21.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Afghan girls getting into the swing of the season during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 23.
Afghan girls getting into the swing of the season during Afghan spring and new year celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 23.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago