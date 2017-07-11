In Pictures: Spain's running of the bulls

The San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, held annually from July 6 to 14 in commemoration of the city's patron saint, is a symbol of Spanish culture that attracts thousands of tourists. Each morning, hundreds of people race with six bulls, charging along a winding, 848.6m course through narrow streets to the city's bull ring, where the animals are killed in a bullfight or corrida. The festival, immortalised in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises and dating back to mediaeval times, also features religious processions, folk dancing, concerts and round-the-clock drinking.
