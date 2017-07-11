In Pictures: Spain's running of the bulls

””

The San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, held annually from July 6 to 14 in commemoration of the city's patron saint, is a symbol of Spanish culture that attracts thousands of tourists. Each morning, hundreds of people race with six bulls, charging along a winding, 848.6m course through narrow streets to the city's bull ring, where the animals are killed in a bullfight or corrida. The festival, immortalised in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises and dating back to mediaeval times, also features religious processions, folk dancing, concerts and round-the-clock drinking.

Spanish matador Manuel Escribano loses his cape to the Fuente Ymbro's fighting bull during the fourth bullfight of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 10, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Children running in the Encierro Txiki, or Small Bull Run, during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona on July 10, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A wild cow charging a participant at Pamplona's bull ring during a show after the third encierro, or bull run, of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 9, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Revelers dodging a wild cow in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 10, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A wild cow leaping over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 10, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Bulls from Fuente Ymbro bull ranch chase mozos, or runners, along Estafeta street during the fourth encierro, or bull run, of the San Fermin Festival 2017 in Pamplona, Spain, on July 10, 2017. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Runners sprinting alongside Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 10, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
An injured runner being loaded onto a stretcher following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 10, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Runners sprinting ahead of bulls during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 10, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A young bull charging during a contest at a bull ring on the third day of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain, on July 9, 2017. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Children looking inside two giants during the San Fermin Festival's Parade of the Giants and Big Heads in Pamplona, Spain, on July 9, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
