In Pictures: Some countries hit by wild weather, and dipping temperatures
Winter storms wreaked havoc in Europe and the United States on Wednesday (Jan 3), cutting power across large areas. Storm Eleanor cut power to 200,000 households in northern France, while 27,000 were still without electricity in Ireland. In the United States, the south-east is bracing itself as a separate storm is poised to batter the New England coast.
