In Pictures: Some countries hit by wild weather, and dipping temperatures

Winter storms wreaked havoc in Europe and the United States on Wednesday (Jan 3), cutting power across large areas. Storm Eleanor cut power to 200,000 households in northern France, while 27,000 were still without electricity in Ireland. In the United States, the south-east is bracing itself as a separate storm is poised to batter the New England coast.

A boat is stranded on the edge of a pier after it was washed there by floods in Galway, Ireland, on Jan 3, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Walkers watch the waves breaking in New Brighton, on the coast of the Wirral peninsula, in Merseyside, Britain, on Jan 3, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Ice builds up along the shore of Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois on Jan 3, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Ice collects on the Chicago river on Jan 3, 2018. Record cold temperatures are gripping much of the US and are being blamed on several deaths over the past week.PHOTO: AFP
Ice covers a large part of Cape Cod Bay near Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusett on Jan 3, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A man photographs a frozen fountain in Bryant Park, New York City on Jan 3, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Ice coats the rocks and observation deck at the base of the Horseshoe falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario on Jan 3, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Ahead of an incoming winter snow storm, a JetBlue flight waits to take off from Logan International Airport next to the frozen waters of the Atlantic Ocean harbour between Winthrop and Boston, Massachusetts on Jan 3, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
A family is caught in blowing sea foam on the Brittany coast after storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western France, on Jan 3, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers assess damages after building scaffoldings collapsed due to strong winds in Paris' 17th district on Jan 3, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales, Britain on Jan 3, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman takes cover from waves crashing against the seafront in Auderville, Normandy, as storm Eleanor hits the northern part of France on Jan 3, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
