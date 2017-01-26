In Pictures: Snake charmers in India

A look at snake charmers in India, and how an age-old tradition is slowly dying out due to modernity and a ban on the practice in 1991. In its heyday, snake charmers could be seen regularly at Indian markets and festivals, enchanting crowds with their prowess at controlling these venomous creatures. Now, the younger generation are looking for better earning work elsewhere to support themselves and their families.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.