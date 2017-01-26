In Pictures: Snake charmers in India

A look at snake charmers in India, and how an age-old tradition is slowly dying out due to modernity and a ban on the practice in 1991. In its heyday, snake charmers could be seen regularly at Indian markets and festivals, enchanting crowds with their prowess at controlling these venomous creatures. Now, the younger generation are looking for better earning work elsewhere to support themselves and their families.

A snake charmer cleans the eyes of his snake in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement, in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India on Nov 11, 2016.
A cobra is seen in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement, in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India on Nov 9, 2016.
A snake charmer sits on a road with his belongings after returning home from a month-long trip in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement, in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India on Jan 16, 2017.
A boy holds a snake as he poses for a photograph in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement, in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India on Nov 9, 2016.
Ravi Nath poses for a photograph with a cobra snake in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement, in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India on Nov 10, 2016.
A snake charmer holds a cobra, which was caught in a house in a near-by village, in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement, in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India on Nov 9, 2016.
Snakes are seen inside a pot in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement, in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India on Nov 11, 2016.
A snake charmer plays a gourd flute in front of cobras after the morning prayer at a temple in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement, in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India on Nov 10, 2016.
A baby rests in a hammock as a cobra is seen below him in Jogi Dera, a snake charmers settlement, in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India on Nov 11, 2016.
