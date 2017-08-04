In Pictures: Singapore's first civic district light-up
The facades of the National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House and Asian Civilisations Museum will also be lit by the projection. Called the Civic District Outdoor Festival: When Time Stood Still, the event includes music performances and will be held from 5pm to 11pm over the first two Fridays and Saturdays of this month, starting Friday (Aug 4) night.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.