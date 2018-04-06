In Pictures: Singapore Heritage Festival kicks off at Jurong with open-air cinema and hawker food
The Singapore Heritage Festival, which kicked off today (April 6), is packed with heritage trails, workshops and events spread over three weekends. As part of the festival, Jurong Songbook will take audiences through the history of Jurong.
