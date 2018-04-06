In Pictures: Singapore Heritage Festival kicks off at Jurong with open-air cinema and hawker food

The Singapore Heritage Festival, which kicked off today (April 6), is packed with heritage trails, workshops and events spread over three weekends. As part of the festival, Jurong Songbook will take audiences through the history of Jurong.

Festival-goers watching They Call Her Cleopatra Wong at the Jurong drive-in cinema and Singapore Hawkerpreneurs selling local favourites at the carpark of Jurong Town Hall, on April 6, 2018.
Festival-goers watching They Call Her Cleopatra Wong at the Jurong drive-in cinema and Singapore Hawkerpreneurs selling local favourites at the carpark of Jurong Town Hall, on April 6, 2018.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Festival-goers watching They Call Her Cleopatra Wong at the Jurong drive-in cinema at the carpark of Jurong Town Hall, on April 6, 2018.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Festival-goers watching They Call Her Cleopatra Wong at the Jurong drive-in cinema at the carpark of Jurong Town Hall, on April 6, 2018.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Jurong Songbook- an immersive and interactive theatre performance by Sweet Tooth- tells the history of Jurong through characters. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Jurong Songbook - an immersive and interactive theatre performance by Sweet Tooth- tells the history of Jurong through characters.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Jurong Songbook - an immersive and interactive theatre performance by Sweet Tooth- tells the history of Jurong through characters.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
