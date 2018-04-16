In Pictures: Seville celebrates spring with horse-drawn carriages and traditional dress parade

Participants showed up in traditional mantillas or shawls and period dresses to the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla. The event was held on April 15, 2018. The Spanish town has been celebrating the arrival of spring and their heritage with their horse-drawn carriage exhibition for more than 30 years.

A horse pulls a buggy during the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
A horse pulls a buggy during the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Horse-drawn carriages participate in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
Horse-drawn carriages participate in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Participants wearing period dresses wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
Participants wearing period dresses wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Participants sporting traditional mantillas (shawls) wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
Participants sporting traditional mantillas (shawls) wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A horse-drawn carriage participates in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
A horse-drawn carriage participates in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Horse-drawn carriages participate in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
Horse-drawn carriages participate in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Participants sporting top hats wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
Participants sporting top hats wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Participants sporting traditional mantillas (shawls) wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
Participants sporting traditional mantillas (shawls) wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A woman sporting a pamela hat participates in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
A woman sporting a pamela hat participates in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Participants wearing period dresses wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
Participants wearing period dresses wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Participants wearing period dresses wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
Participants wearing period dresses wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Participants wearing period dresses wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.
Participants wearing period dresses wait for parading in the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla on April 15, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 