In Pictures: Seville celebrates spring with horse-drawn carriages and traditional dress parade
Participants showed up in traditional mantillas or shawls and period dresses to the XXXIII Enganches (Horse-drawn carriages) exhibition at the Real Maestranza bullring in Sevilla. The event was held on April 15, 2018. The Spanish town has been celebrating the arrival of spring and their heritage with their horse-drawn carriage exhibition for more than 30 years.
