In Pictures: Robert Mugabe through the years

Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president on Tuesday (Nov 22), 37 years after the country’s independence from Britain in 1980. He was regarded by many as an autocrat, willing to unleash death squads, rig elections and trash the economy in the relentless pursuit of power.
