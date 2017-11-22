In Pictures: Robert Mugabe through the years

Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president on Tuesday (Nov 22), 37 years after the country’s independence from Britain in 1980. He was regarded by many as an autocrat, willing to unleash death squads, rig elections and trash the economy in the relentless pursuit of power.

Former Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (left) speaks in New York, on Aug 24, 1980. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A file photo taken on Dec 22, 1987 shows former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (left) and former President of Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) Joshua Nkomo raising their fists in Nairobi. PHOTO: AFP
A file photo taken on June 8, 1992 shows former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (left) being greeted in Havana by Cuban President Fidel Castro. PHOTO: AFP
A file photo taken on July 1, 1984 shows former Zimbabwe Prime Minister Robert Mugabe clenching his fist in Harare stadium during a meeting. PHOTO: AFP
A file photo taken on April 8, 2000 shows former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaking at his first election rally for the coming Parliamentary elections in Bindura, 80 kilometers north of Harare. PHOTO: AFP
A file photo taken on Feb 3, 1997 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, posing for photographers after being the Queen's guest at Buckingham Palace. PHOTO: AFP
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe gestures at an election rally in the small town of Shamva, Zimbabwe, on May 29, 2008. PHOTO: REUTERS
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe arrives at Harare airport, after attending the UN general assembly in New York, on Sept 29, 2008. PHOTO: REUTERS
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (right) is flanked by his then deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) as he reads a copy of the country's 2017 National Budget in the house of parliament, in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Dec 8, 2016. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A file photo taken on Dec 17, 2016 shows former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe speaking at the party's annual conference on December in Masvingo. PHOTO: AFP
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Nov 17, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (left) chats with Swaziland's King Mswati III during the annual Reed Dance at Ludzidzini in Swaziland, on Aug 30, 2010. PHOTO: REUTERS
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (right) holds hands with his South African counterpart Nelson Mandela, greeting him on his arrival in Harare, on Dec 13, 1998. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks with former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on arrival for a state visit in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Dec 1, 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS
Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (third, right) left Raffles City Convention Centre a proud father, after attending the graduation of his only daughter, Bona (centre), with his wife Grace (right). PHOTO: ST FILE
Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong (left) meeting former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe during a courtesy call at the Mandarin Hotel. PHOTO: ST FILE
