In Pictures: Pristine beaches, lush hills and craggy coastlines on Isle of Ulva

Isle of Ulva, off Scotland's west coast, was put on the market this year after decades of ownership by an aristocratic family. There are only five residents living on the remote island and they fear their way of life might be coming to an end.

Donald Munro operates the Ulva Ferry that takes visitors across to the Isle of Ulva.
Donald Munro operates the Ulva Ferry that takes visitors across to the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
The boathouse cafe is seen across the water on the Isle of Ulva.
The boathouse cafe is seen across the water on the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
An abandoned boat sits on a grass verge on the Isle of Ulva.
An abandoned boat sits on a grass verge on the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
Rebecca Munro, one of the six residents of the Isle of Ulva, off Scotland's west coast poses by the shore.
Rebecca Munro, one of the six residents of the Isle of Ulva, off Scotland's west coast poses by the shore. PHOTO: AFP
A panel explains how to call the ferry to access the Isle of Ulva.
A panel explains how to call the ferry to access the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
A view of the Isle of Ulva.
A view of the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
Deer graze on the Isle of Ulva.
Deer graze on the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
Notes seen in the local church on the Isle of Ulva.
Notes seen in the local church on the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
A traditional house on the Isle of Ulva.
A traditional house on the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
A view of the Isle of Ulva.
A view of the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
A caravan with a Welcome sign strung across the window sits on the Isle of Ulva.
A caravan with a Welcome sign strung across the window sits on the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
Sheep graze on the Isle of Ulva.
Sheep graze on the Isle of Ulva. PHOTO: AFP
Published
Nov 1, 2017, 1:56 pm SGT
 
Topics: 