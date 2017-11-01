In Pictures: Pristine beaches, lush hills and craggy coastlines on Isle of Ulva
Isle of Ulva, off Scotland's west coast, was put on the market this year after decades of ownership by an aristocratic family. There are only five residents living on the remote island and they fear their way of life might be coming to an end.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.