In Pictures: Paris shooting along the Champs Elysees

A known terror suspect shot and killed a police officer, and wounded two others, along the Champ Elysees around 9pm in central Paris. The officers were in a police van when the assailant opened fire on them. Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police officers control passersby near the Champs Elysees in Paris after a shooting on April 20, 2017.
People stands in a street near the site of a shooting at the Champs Elysees in Paris on April 20, 2017.
A police officer stands guard as firefighters wait near the site of a shooting at the Champs Elysees in Paris on April 20, 2017.
Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, on April 20, 2017.
The Champs Elysee Avenue is blocked during ongoing police operations after a shooting in which two police officers were killed along with their attacker and another police officer wounded in a terror attack in Paris, France, on April 20, 2017.
Two women hug each each other after a shooting in which two police officer were killed along with their attacker and another police officer wounded in a terror attack near the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, 20 April 2017.
Police officers block the access of a street near the Champs Elysees in Paris after a shooting on April 20, 2017.
French Police officers search people after a shooting in which two police officer were killed along with their attacker and another police officer wounded in a terror attack on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, on April 20, 2017.
An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, on April 20, 2017.
A still image from video footage shows Police investigators inspect the car used by the attacker on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, on April 20, 2017.
