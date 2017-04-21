In Pictures: Paris shooting along the Champs Elysees
A known terror suspect shot and killed a police officer, and wounded two others, along the Champ Elysees around 9pm in central Paris. The officers were in a police van when the assailant opened fire on them. Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.
