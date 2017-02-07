””

In Pictures: Oscar nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards

Nominees for the upcoming Academy Awards attended the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton, on Feb 6, 2017. The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on Sunday, Feb 26 (Monday, Singapore time).

Actor Ryan Gosling arriving at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
(From left) Songwriters Shellback, Justin Timberlake and Max Martin arriving at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actress Emma Stone arriving at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas) President Cheryl Boone Isaacs and director Mel Gibson arriving at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, nominated for their supporting performances in Moonlight arriving at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Actress Viola Davis arriving at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor Jeff Bridges and wife Susan Bridges arriving at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Musician Pharrell Williams and producer Mimi Valdes arriving at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor Denzel Washington arriving at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actress Nicole Kidman arriving at the 89th Oscars Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, US, on Feb 6, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
