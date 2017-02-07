In Pictures: Oscar nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards
Nominees for the upcoming Academy Awards attended the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton, on Feb 6, 2017. The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on Sunday, Feb 26 (Monday, Singapore time).
