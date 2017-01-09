In Pictures: On the red carpet of 74th Golden Globe Awards
Dapper suits, carpet-grazing gowns, glittery bustiers, slinky dresses - it's a smorgasbord of fashion house creations as the stars stream in for the 74th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan 9 (Singapore time).
