In Pictures: Oil spill aftermath at Changi Beach

Almost 300 tonnes of oil spilled into Singaporean and Malaysian waters after a collision between two container vessels on Jan 3, 2016. Black oil stains have been spotted at parks along the north-eastern coast of Singapore and workers have been deployed to pack oil stained sand into trash bags
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.