In Pictures: Oil spill aftermath at Changi Beach

Almost 300 tonnes of oil spilled into Singaporean and Malaysian waters after a collision between two container vessels on Jan 3, 2016. Black oil stains have been spotted at parks along the north-eastern coast of Singapore and workers have been deployed to pack oil stained sand into trash bags

Workers clearing up at the oil stains at the jetty at Changi Beach, on Jan 5, 2017.
Workers clearing up at the oil stains at the jetty at Changi Beach, on Jan 5, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Oil stained sand along Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.
Oil stained sand along Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
NEA contractors from Ramky Cleantech Services Pte Ltd clearing the oil stained sand at Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.
NEA contractors from Ramky Cleantech Services Pte Ltd clearing the oil stained sand at Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Trash bags filled with oil stained sand lined up along Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.
Trash bags filled with oil stained sand lined up along Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Children picking up seashells along the beach, as trash bags filled with oil stained sand line up along the shore at Changi Beach, on Jan 5, 2017.
Children picking up seashells along the beach, as trash bags filled with oil stained sand line up along the shore at Changi Beach, on Jan 5, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A man sits on a boat surrounded by oil stained waters at Changi Beach.
A man sits on a boat surrounded by oil stained waters at Changi Beach.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Oil stained waters at the jetty of Changi Beach.
Oil stained waters at the jetty of Changi Beach.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A warning sign is seen as workers pack oil stained sand into trash bags at Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.
A warning sign is seen as workers pack oil stained sand into trash bags at Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Traces of oil could be seen in the water at Changi Creek on Jan 5, 2017.
Traces of oil could be seen in the water at Changi Creek on Jan 5, 2017.ST PHOTO: AUDREY TAN
Cleaners clearing up the oil that washed ashore at Punggol Beach on Jan 5, 2017.
Cleaners clearing up the oil that washed ashore at Punggol Beach on Jan 5, 2017.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A worker scoops up oil stained sand into a bag while oil absorbent sheets float in the water at Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.
A worker scoops up oil stained sand into a bag while oil absorbent sheets float in the water at Changi Beach on Jan 5, 2017.ST PHOTO: AUDREY TAN
