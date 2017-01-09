In Pictures: No pants day at the subway

Participants of the "No Pants Subway Ride" day shed their pants on Sunday (Jan 8) to the amusement of other commuters. The global event which started in New York in 2002 by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective, has seen train riders following suit in cities such as London, Berlin, Prague and Warsaw.

People take part in the annual "No Trousers On The Tube Day" (No Pants Subway Ride) on a London Underground tube train event in central London on Jan 8, 2017.
A woman without pants travels in the subway during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York on Jan 8, 2017.
People do the "Mannequin Challenge" as take part in the annual "No Trousers On The Tube Day" (No Pants Subway Ride) at King's Cross station in central London on Jan 8, 2017.
Young people wearing no pants participate in the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Warsaw, Poland on Jan 8, 2017
People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in Berlin, Germany on Jan 8, 2017
A passenger not wearing pants waits for a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague, Czech Republic on Jan 8, 2017
A man dressed up as a pantless US Vice President-elect Mike Pence steps across the icey street in freezing temperatures to take part in the "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York on Jan 8, 2017
A father and his son without pants walk by a subway station during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York on Jan 8, 2017
A participant wearing no pants entertains the crowd during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York on Jan 8, 2017
Young people wearing no pants participate in the "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York on Jan 8, 2017
