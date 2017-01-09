In Pictures: No pants day at the subway

Participants of the "No Pants Subway Ride" day shed their pants on Sunday (Jan 8) to the amusement of other commuters. The global event which started in New York in 2002 by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective, has seen train riders following suit in cities such as London, Berlin, Prague and Warsaw.
