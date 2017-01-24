In Pictures: New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons advance to Super Bowl LI

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons advance to Super Bowl LI after both teams beat their competitors to claim the AFC and NFC Championships, respectively. The Patriots, under quarterback Tom Brady beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17, while Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, led his team to victory over the Greenbay Packers in a 44-21 win.

Stephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Stephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots kicks a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots is tackled by Javon Hargrave of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots is tackled by Javon Hargrave of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
DeAngelo Williams of the Pittsburgh Steelers is pursued by Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
DeAngelo Williams of the Pittsburgh Steelers is pursued by Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Logan Ryan of the New England Patriots attempts to break up a pass intended for Cobi Hamilton of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Logan Ryan of the New England Patriots attempts to break up a pass intended for Cobi Hamilton of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Chris Hogan of the New England Patriots is tackled by Mike Mitchell of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Chris Hogan of the New England Patriots is tackled by Mike Mitchell of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates with fans after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots celebrates with fans after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrates with cheerleaders after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrates with cheerleaders after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Jan 22, 2017, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (right) misses a pass in the end zone as Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (left) defends in the first half of the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22,
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (right) misses a pass in the end zone as Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall (left) defends in the first half of the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch in the third quarter against Jake Ryan and LaDarius Gunter of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch in the third quarter against Jake Ryan and LaDarius Gunter of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO: AFP
Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO: AFP
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons, as he attempts a pass in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons, as he attempts a pass in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO: AFP
Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons attempts to tackle Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons attempts to tackle Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO: AFP
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (centre) is brought down by Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (left) and wide receiver Geronimo Allison (right) after an interception in the second half of the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome in
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (centre) is brought down by Green Bay Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga (left) and wide receiver Geronimo Allison (right) after an interception in the second half of the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (right) in the second half of the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (right) in the second half of the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Jan 22, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons has Gatorade dumped on him by his team late in the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons has Gatorade dumped on him by his team late in the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO: AFP
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO: AFP
Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on Jan 22, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. PHOTO: AFP
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 