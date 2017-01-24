In Pictures: New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons advance to Super Bowl LI
The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons advance to Super Bowl LI after both teams beat their competitors to claim the AFC and NFC Championships, respectively. The Patriots, under quarterback Tom Brady beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17, while Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, led his team to victory over the Greenbay Packers in a 44-21 win.
