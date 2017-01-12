In Pictures: Nepal's Swasthani Brata Katha festival

The Swasthani Brata Katha festival is a month-long festival in Nepal that begins around January to February. During the festival, devotees recite a chapter each day from a holy book dedicated to Hindu goddess Swasthani. They also take holy baths, fast, and pray for their family's well being.

A devotee returns from River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Nepalese Hindu devotees roll on the ground after bathing in the Shali River on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Nepalese Hindu devotees gather to bathe in the Shali River on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 12, 2017. Hundreds of married and unmarried women in the Himalayan nation have started a month-long fast in the hope of a prosperous life and conjugal happiness. PHOTO: AFP
Nepalese Hindu devotees gather to bathe in the Shali River on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
A devotee smiles as she offers prayers during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 12, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A Hindu holy man is reflected on the mirror as he recites verses from the holy Swasthani Brata Katha book at the bank of River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
A devotee takes a holy bath in River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Devotees stand near a fire before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hindu women sit around fires to keep warm before taking holy baths at Saali River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival at Sankhu in Kathmandu, Nepal on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
