In Pictures: Nepal's Swasthani Brata Katha festival
The Swasthani Brata Katha festival is a month-long festival in Nepal that begins around January to February. During the festival, devotees recite a chapter each day from a holy book dedicated to Hindu goddess Swasthani. They also take holy baths, fast, and pray for their family's well being.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.