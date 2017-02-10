In Pictures: National Service through the years

Singapore had only some 1,000 soldiers at independence in 1965. In the late 1960s, the British government decided to withdraw its troops stationed in Singapore. Given the small population of Singapore, the government implemented a conscription programme for the country's defence needs. The National Service (Amendment) Bill was passed on March 14, 1967, making national service (NS) compulsory for all 18-year-old male Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Some 9,000 young men born between Jan 1 and June 30, 1949, became the first batch to be called up for NS. While some 900 of them were enlisted into the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for full-time NS, the rest served part-time in the People’s Defence Force, the Vigilante Corps and the Special Constabulary. Full-time NS was extended to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in 1975 and 1981 respectively.
