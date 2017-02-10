””

In Pictures: National Service through the years

Singapore had only some 1,000 soldiers at independence in 1965. In the late 1960s, the British government decided to withdraw its troops stationed in Singapore. Given the small population of Singapore, the government implemented a conscription programme for the country's defence needs. The National Service (Amendment) Bill was passed on March 14, 1967, making national service (NS) compulsory for all 18-year-old male Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Some 9,000 young men born between Jan 1 and June 30, 1949, became the first batch to be called up for NS. While some 900 of them were enlisted into the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for full-time NS, the rest served part-time in the People’s Defence Force, the Vigilante Corps and the Special Constabulary. Full-time NS was extended to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in 1975 and 1981 respectively. Pictures curated by Simon Ker, Lim Yeong Yeong and Doris Goh. Photographs can be purchased from the Information Resource Centre, tel: 63195726, 63195508

1967: The year in which the building up of a citizen military for newly independent Singapore began. An inaugural batch of able-bodied young men turns up on the first day of registration at Kallang Camp. ST FILE PHOTO: CHEW BOON CHIN
1967: On enlistment day, recruits gather at a parade square for three-tonner trucks to transport them to their camps. These army trucks also ferry them around as they serve NS. ST FILE PHOTO: KOK AH CHONG
1968: Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at a send-off dinner for NSmen at Tanjong Pagar Community Centre. PM Lee and Defence Minister Goh Keng Swee call for compulsory conscription in 1967, as the British armed forces were pulling out of Singapore. ST FILE PHOTO: MAK KIAN SENG
1968: NS men from the Vigilante Corps (VC) waiting in line to donate blood at Kim Seng Technical School. The VC was formed in 1964 during Konfrontasi, when Indonesian saboteurs carried out a series of bombings in Singapore as part of Jakarta’s opposition to the creation of Malaysia. The auxiliary force assist the police by patrolling communities. ST FILE PHOTO: MAK KIAN SENG
1968: Major Fong Sip Chee inspecting the guard of honour during the second passing out parade of Special Constabulary (National Servicemen), or SC(NS), at the Police Training School in Thomson Road. The school was officially elevated to an Academy the following year (1969). SC(NS) was formed after a restructuring of the Volunteer Special Constabulary (VSC) in 1967 and discontinued in 1981. ST FILE PHOTO: LOW YEW KONG
1969: "Cheerio, Sir," say the young national servicemen. "Good luck," reply their commanding officer. Singapore's "first 1,000" NSmen trooping out of the Bedok camp and camps across the island as they return to civilian life. ST FILE PHOTO: CHEW BOON CHIN
1971: The first ballot at the Beach Road camp to defer NS call-up for tertiary education. SAF personnel operating the four balloting drums while other officers write the numbers of SAF recruits on the board during the draw. ST FILE PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER LOH NJ
1971: NSmen carrying out "gotong royong" (communal work) as they lend a hand in road repair works off Jurong. ST FILE PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER LOH NJ
1983: Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards practising taekwondo in camp. The 3rd Guards repeatedly topped the SAF units in areas such as marksmanship, physical fitness, field cooking, lowest vehicle accident rate and taekwondo. ST FILE PHOTO: YAP YEW PIANG
1986: Helping out at one of the worst tragedies in post-war Singapore are men from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Fire Service and Singapore Armed Forces. The massive rescue operation at the site of the collapsed New World Hotel at Serangoon Road lasted four days, and 17 survivors were pulled out from the rubble. Thirty-three people were killed when the six-storey hotel collapsed like a house of cards. ST FILE PHOTO: FRANCIS ONG PUAY GUAN
1987: A mother bids teary farewell to her son, kissing him before he boards the three-tonner on enlistment day. ST FILE PHOTO: H. L. CHAN
1999: Recruits at the start of their basic military training. Over nine weeks, these fresh-faced teenagers will transform into fighting-fit soldiers as they pick up basic soldiering skills, which include weapon handling, individual field craft and bayonet fighting, to ensure their survivability in the battlefield. THE NEW PAPER: MOHD ISHAK
2005: Army recruits who are over-weight undergo intensive training to lose weight and get fit for combat. Their calorie intake is also monitored to ensure they remain healthy despite the tough exercise programme. ST FILE PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
2007: Recurring scenes of tears, sighs and kisses as loved ones are enlisted for NS have been played out over the the past 40 years since national service started. ST FILE PHOTO: LIM WUI LIANG
2007: More rigorous physical exercises to get the recruits in fighting-fit shape. Lessons of discipline and resilience, among other things, are also learnt during the hard and tough training. ST FILE PHOTO: LIM WUI LIANG
2007: At the end of a six-day field camp in Pulau Tekong, recruits march briskly to a new location complete with field packs, Load Bearing Vests and M16 rifles. ST FILE PHOTO: LIM WUI LIANG
2008: Servicemen are called upon to assist in search operations. These Guards personnel are helping the police look for possible track marks near Mandai West Camp during the hunt for escaped Jemaah Islamiah terrorist Mas Selamat Kastari. ST FILE PHOTO: LIM CHIN PING
2010: With the need for increased vigilance in the face of terror threats from Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militants, officers of the Public Transport Security Command, mostly full-time national servicemen, routinely patrol the 84 MRT stations, 29 LRT stations and 22 bus interchanges. ST FILE PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
2011: Camouflage and taking aim with weapon are fundamental to a soldier’s training. THE NEW PAPER: GAVIN FOO
2012: NSmen from the Singapore Civil Defence Force are often mobilised for rescue operations. Proficiency tests on skills like the use of power saw form a part of their training. THE NEW PAPER: KELVIN CHNG
2014: The Survival Swim Test is essential for those who wish to join the elite ranks of the Singapore Navy’s combat divers. Only the fittest of national service enlistees are selected for five months of rigorous training to become combat divers. This programme is regarded as one of the toughest in the Singapore Armed Forces. ST FILE PHOTO: CAROLINE CHIA
2014: Jubilant soldiers throwing their jockey caps in the air to celebrate the end of their basic military training. THE NEW PAPER: ARIFFIN JAMAR
2014: The 23rd edition of SAFRA Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon saw the participation of NSmen and their children in the 800m Father and Child Challenge Race. ST FILE PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
2016: Servicemen learn how to take down attackers in an anti-terror exercise, codenamed Exercise Heartbeat, by the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force at the Esplanade on Sept 2, 2016. BH FILE PHOTO: ZAINAL YAHYA
