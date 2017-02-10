In Pictures: National Service through the years

1986: Helping out at one of the worst tragedies in post-war Singapore are men from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Fire Service and Singapore Armed Forces. The massive rescue operation at the site of the collapsed New World Hotel at Serangoon Road lasted four days, and 17 survivors were pulled out from the rubble. Thirty-three people were killed when the six-storey hotel collapsed like a house of cards.

ST FILE PHOTO: FRANCIS ONG PUAY GUAN