In Pictures: Movie premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival
The Tribeca Film Festival opened in New York City on April 19 with 98 features, including world premieres. The festival opened with the documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives, about the life and career of the famed music producer. And it will close on April 30 with director Antonio Ferrera's and Albert Maysles' The Gates. The HBO documentary is, aptly enough, about New York City and traces artists Christo's and Jeanne-Claude's 26-year journey to create one of the largest public art installations in history at Central Park. Here is a look at some of the films which have premiered over the festival's opening weekend.
