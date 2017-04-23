””

In Pictures: Movie premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival 

The Tribeca Film Festival opened in New York City on April 19 with 98 features, including world premieres. The festival opened with the documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives, about the life and career of the famed music producer. And it will close on April 30 with director Antonio Ferrera's and Albert Maysles' The Gates. The HBO documentary is, aptly enough, about New York City and traces artists Christo's and Jeanne-Claude's 26-year journey to create one of the largest public art installations in history at Central Park. Here is a look at some of the films which have premiered over the festival's opening weekend.

Writer/actress Lena Dunham and her sister Grace Dunham attend the premiere of My Art at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22. PHOTO: AFP
Actor Chevy Chase and his family attend the Dog Years premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22. PHOTO: AFP
Actors (from left to right) Robert DeNiro, Burt Reynolds, Chevy Chase and Ariel Winter attend the Dog Years premiere at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22.PHOTO: AFP
Actors (from left) Samira Wiley and Elisabeth Moss, director and producer Reed Morano, and actress Yvonne Strahovski attend Hulu's world premiere of The Handmaid's Tale on Apr 21. PHOTO: EPA
Actors John Turturro and Salma Hayek attend the premiere of 11th Hour at SVA Theater on April 21. PHOTO: AFP
Actors (from left) Jamie Lee Curtis, Greg Campbell, Riva Marker and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the premiere of Hondros at SVA Theater on April 21. PHOTO: AFP
Singer Barry Manilow performs at the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival world premiere of Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives at Radio City Music Hall in New York, on April 19. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Aretha Franklin performs at the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall in New York, April 19. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Music producer Clive Davis, flanked by Robert De Niro, a founder of the film festival, and Grace Hightower, at the after party for the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival at Tavern in New York, on April 19. PHOTO: NYTIMES
