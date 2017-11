A boy takes pictures during Mount Agung's eruption seen from Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali. PHOTO: AFP





Mount Agung volcano seen spewing smoke and ash. PHOTO: REUTERS





Tourists watch the eruption of Mount Agung at a restaurant on Jemeluk Beach. PHOTO: REUTERS





Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Culik Village. PHOTO: REUTERS





An officer with the disaster management agency BPBD places a mask on child at a shelter for residents sheltering from Mount Agung volcano following its eruption. PHOTO: REUTERS





A motorist rides his motorbike during a shower of ash and rain from Mount Agung volcano. PHOTO: REUTERS





Plants in a garden are covered in ash from the eruption of Mount Agung volcano in Jungutan Village. PHOTO: REUTERS





Evacuees at an emergency shelter as the Mount Agung volcano spews volcanic ash. Photo: EPA





Balinese stay the night at an evacuation centre after Mount Agung volcano erupted for a second time within a week. PHOTO: AFP





Mount Agung's eruption seen between a Balinese temple. PHOTO: EPA





Passengers stand near a flight information board after Indonesian and regional authorities heightened flight warnings. PHOTO: REUTERS





Local residents evacuating their cattle to a safe area. PHOTO: EPA





Volunteers distribute protective masks to local residents. PHOTO: EPA





Balinese Hindus take part in a ceremony, where they pray near Mount Agung in hope of preventing a volcanic eruption. PHOTO: AFP