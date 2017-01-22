In Pictures: Millions around the world march for gender equality
One day after US President Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took part in the Women's March in Washington, DC, to protest his administration and push for gender equality. Hundreds of similar rallies also took place in about 30 countries and other US states.
