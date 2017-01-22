In Pictures: Millions around the world march for gender equality

One day after US President Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators took part in the Women's March in Washington, DC, to protest his administration and push for gender equality. Hundreds of similar rallies also took place in about 30 countries and other US states.

The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
The top of the Washington Monument is shrouded in clouds as people pack the National Mall for the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
People gather for the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
People gather for the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
People protest in support of women's rights in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Jan 21, 2017.
People protest in support of women's rights in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
People attend the Women's March in Brasilia, Brazil, on Jan 21, 2017.
People attend the Women's March in Brasilia, Brazil, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Madonna performs at the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
Madonna performs at the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
A sign featuring Carrie Fisher is seen during the Women's March on Jan 21, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.
A sign featuring Carrie Fisher is seen during the Women's March on Jan 21, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Actress Barbra Streisand speaks onstage at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan 21, 2017.
Actress Barbra Streisand speaks onstage at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Actress Natalie Portman speaks onstage at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan 21, 2017.
Actress Natalie Portman speaks onstage at the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Actress Jane Fonda and actor James Franco attend the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan 21, 2017.
Actress Jane Fonda and actor James Franco attend the Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters gather on Pennsylvania Avenue to protest Donald Trump's inauguration during the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
Protesters gather on Pennsylvania Avenue to protest Donald Trump's inauguration during the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Thousands of demonstrators gather at the National Mall to protest Donald Trump's inauguration during the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
Thousands of demonstrators gather at the National Mall to protest Donald Trump's inauguration during the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Demonstrators gather in front of the White House during the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
Demonstrators gather in front of the White House during the Women's March in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A sculpted eagle on the exterior of Grand Central Terminal overlooks people participating in a Women's March to protest against US President Donald Trump in New York City, on Jan 21, 2017.
A sculpted eagle on the exterior of Grand Central Terminal overlooks people participating in a Women's March to protest against US President Donald Trump in New York City, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
People participate in a Women's March to protest against US President Donald Trump in New York City, on Jan 21, 2017.
People participate in a Women's March to protest against US President Donald Trump in New York City, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
People participate in a Women's March to protest against US President Donald Trump in New York City, on Jan 21, 2017.
People participate in a Women's March to protest against US President Donald Trump in New York City, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
People listen to speeches at the Women's March, held in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
People listen to speeches at the Women's March, held in opposition to the agenda and rhetoric of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters demonstrate during the Women's March outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
Protesters demonstrate during the Women's March outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Thousands of people gather near Independence Avenue for the Women's March to protest against President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017.
Thousands of people gather near Independence Avenue for the Women's March to protest against President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
People rally and march in the Women's March on Jan 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
People rally and march in the Women's March on Jan 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. PHOTO: AFP
People rally and march in the Women's March on Jan 21, 2017, in Los Angeles.
People rally and march in the Women's March on Jan 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators protest near the White House in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on Jan 21, 2017.
Demonstrators protest near the White House in Washington, DC, for the Women's March on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
An estimated 120,000 people participate in the Women's March in Seattle, Washington, on Jan 21, 2017.
An estimated 120,000 people participate in the Women's March in Seattle, Washington, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
People take part in the Women's March against US President Donald Trump in Mexico City, on Jan 21, 2017.
People take part in the Women's March against US President Donald Trump in Mexico City, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Protesters take part in the Women's March in London, Britain, on Jan 21, 2017.
Protesters take part in the Women's March in London, Britain, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Protesters gather at the Trafalgar Square to take part in the Women's March in London, Britain, on Jan 21, 2017.
Protesters gather at the Trafalgar Square to take part in the Women's March in London, Britain, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Protesters with anti-Trump signs take part in the Women's March near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on Jan 21, 2017.
Protesters with anti-Trump signs take part in the Women's March near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France, on Jan 21, 2017.
Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France, on Jan 21, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
2 hours ago
 
Topics: 