In Pictures: London shrouded by freezing smog

Britain's Met Office forecasters had a "severe" warning in place over all of England, a day after London issued its "very high" pollution alert. The cloud of freezing smog also forced the cancellation of around 100 flights at London Heathrow airport on Jan 24.

Planes of the British Airways airline on the runway as thick fog delays departures from Terminal 5 Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, on Jan 23, 2017.
Planes of the British Airways airline on the runway as thick fog delays departures from Terminal 5 Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, on Jan 23, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
A train travelling through dense fog into central London.
A train travelling through dense fog into central London.PHOTO: EPA
A basketball lies on a frozen pond during a foggy morning on Clapham Common.
A basketball lies on a frozen pond during a foggy morning on Clapham Common.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman taking pictures through dense fog over the Millennium Bridge.
A woman taking pictures through dense fog over the Millennium Bridge.PHOTO: EPA
People walking along The Embankment.
People walking along The Embankment.PHOTO: REUTERS
The London Eye is hardly visible during a foggy morning in London.
The London Eye is hardly visible during a foggy morning in London.PHOTO: REUTERS
People walking across Westminster Bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament.
People walking across Westminster Bridge in front of the Houses of Parliament.PHOTO: REUTERS
People making their way through dense fog over the Millennium Bridge.
People making their way through dense fog over the Millennium Bridge.PHOTO: EPA
A bus travelling over Westminster Bridge.
A bus travelling over Westminster Bridge.PHOTO: REUTERS
People working out on Clapham Common.
People working out on Clapham Common.PHOTO: REUTERS
Seagulls standing on a frozen pond on Clapham Common.
Seagulls standing on a frozen pond on Clapham Common.PHOTO: REUTERS
