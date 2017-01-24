In Pictures: London shrouded by freezing smog

Britain's Met Office forecasters had a "severe" warning in place over all of England, a day after London issued its "very high" pollution alert. The cloud of freezing smog also forced the cancellation of around 100 flights at London Heathrow airport on Jan 24.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.