In Pictures: Let the Games begin

Preparations are still under way for the SEA Games, which officially start on Saturday (Aug 19), but sports such as football and netball have kicked off since Monday (Aug 14). Athletes from various countries have begun streaming in and the media centre at the new Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre is slowly filling up with regional media. Here are some images from the Games so far, as captured by The Straits Times' team in Kuala Lumpur.

A worker adjusting a SEA Games poster at Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara on Sunday (Aug 13), ahead of the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The Singapore National Netball team training at Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara on Sunday (Aug 13), ahead of the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The Singapore Under-22 team in a relaxed mood as they put a traffic cone on birthday boy Irfan Fandi's head after a training session on Sunday (Aug 13), ahead of their SEA Games Group A match against Myanmar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Ikhsan Fandi tries a bicycle kick during the SEA Games football match between Myanmar and Singapore at the Selayang Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Aug 14).ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
The KL Twin Towers are seen in the distance after the SEA Games football match between Myanmar and Singapore at the Selayang Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Aug 14).ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A ball boy sits in the rain during the SEA Games football match between Myanmar and Singapore at the Selayang Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Aug 14).ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Myanmar football fans are reflected in a puddle of water during the SEA Games football match between Myanmar and Singapore at the Selayang Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Aug 14).ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Patrons watch the SEA Games football match between Malaysia and Brunei at an eatery in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Aug 14).ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
