In Pictures: Let the Games begin

Preparations are still under way for the SEA Games, which officially start on Saturday (Aug 19), but sports such as football and netball have kicked off since Monday (Aug 14). Athletes from various countries have begun streaming in and the media centre at the new Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre is slowly filling up with regional media. Here are some images from the Games so far, as captured by The Straits Times' team in Kuala Lumpur.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.