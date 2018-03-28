In Pictures: Kim Jong Un meets Xi Jinping during surprise visit to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese president Xi Jinping during his surprise visit to China. The visit represents the first time Mr Kim is known to have left North Korea since assuming power in 2011. During the visit, Mr Kim pledged his commitment to denuclearising the Korean peninsula.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) shakes hands with Chinese president Xi Jinping (right), as he paid an unofficial visit to China, on March 28, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) and Chinese president Xi Jinping (left) inspect honour guards, as he paid an unofficial visit to China, on March 28, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (second from left) and wife Ri Sol Ju (left), and Chinese president Xi Jinping (second from right) and wife Peng Liyuan (right) have a toast during Mr Kim's unofficial visit to China.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese president Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan attend a banquet during Mr Kim's unofficial visit to China.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (second from left) and wife Ri Sol Ju (left), and Chinese president Xi Jinping (second from right) and wife Peng Liyuan (right) pose for a photo during Mr Kim's unofficial visit to China.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (third from left) and wife Ri Sol Ju (left) meet Chinese president Xi Jinping (second from right) and wife Peng Liyuan (right).PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are seen near a train during Mr Kim's unofficial visit to China.PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of the motorcade as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid an unofficial visit to Beijing, China.PHOTO: REUTERS
