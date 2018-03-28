In Pictures: Kim Jong Un meets Xi Jinping during surprise visit to China
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese president Xi Jinping during his surprise visit to China. The visit represents the first time Mr Kim is known to have left North Korea since assuming power in 2011. During the visit, Mr Kim pledged his commitment to denuclearising the Korean peninsula.
