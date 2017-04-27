””

In Pictures: Japan prepares for nuclear war

Japanese citizens will have just 10 minutes to prepare if North Korea launches a ballistic missile attack. If that happens, citizens have been advised to find the strongest concrete building possible or go underground. But some companies are taking preparedness further by offering custom-built underground nuclear shelters, and they say there has been a boost in sales in recent weeks. Reuters recently took a tour of Shelter Co’s sales model, built in the Osaka home basement of the company’s CEO, Seiichiro Nishimoto.

Mr Seiichiro Nishimoto wearing a gas mask in a model room for his company's nuclear shelters. Bright blue skies are painted on the shelter’s ceiling and the wallpaper depicts palm tree-lined beach.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Nishimoto's house in Osaka where the model room for his company's nuclear shelters is installed in the basement. In an interview with Japan Today, he said he has received over 200 requests for information about the shelters.PHOTO: REUTERS
The entrance to the basement where the nuclear shelter model room is situated.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Nishimoto demonstrates wearing a gas mask in the model room.PHOTO: REUTERS
A gas mask, a Geiger counter and emergency goods are seen in the model room.PHOTO: REUTERS
Basic supplies and emergency foods are stocked up in the model room.PHOTO: REUTERS
Radiation-blocking air purifiers that can be used in case of a power outage.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mr Nishimoto demonstrates how to use a radiation-blocking air purifier.PHOTO: REUTERS
A toilet in the model room.PHOTO: REUTERS
The exit of the model room in the basement of Mr Nishimoto's house.PHOTO: REUTERS
