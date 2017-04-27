In Pictures: Japan prepares for nuclear war

Japanese citizens will have just 10 minutes to prepare if North Korea launches a ballistic missile attack. If that happens, citizens have been advised to find the strongest concrete building possible or go underground. But some companies are taking preparedness further by offering custom-built underground nuclear shelters, and they say there has been a boost in sales in recent weeks. Reuters recently took a tour of Shelter Co’s sales model, built in the Osaka home basement of the company’s CEO, Seiichiro Nishimoto.
