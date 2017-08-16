In Pictures: India celebrates 70 years of independence
India's Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 annually. This year marks 70 years since the British India was split into two nations. The national holiday is observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events.
