In Pictures: India celebrates 70 years of independence

India's Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 annually. This year marks 70 years since the British India was split into two nations. The national holiday is observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events.

Indian tourists wave Indian flag during the daily beating of the retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post, some 35kms west of Amritsar, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
A soldier from Uttar Pradesh contingent takes part in celebrations marking India's Independence Day at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India, on Aug 15, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A daredevil team of Jammu and Kashmir Police perform acrobatics during India's Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Members of the public take part in celebrating India's 70th Independence Anniversary at the Pietermaritzburg Railway Station in Pietermaritzburg, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Indian Border Security Force (BSF), soldiers offer sweets to each other as they celebrate on the occasion of India's Independence Day at India-Pakistan Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari, some 30 km from Amritsar, India, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Indian girls wear tri colour bangles practice prior to take part during Independence Day celebrations in Secunderabad,the twin city of Hyderabad, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Indian school children take selfie picture as they perform cultural dance during the Independence Day celebrations in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
A female member of Jammu and Kashmir police adjusts the hair of her colleague as they take part during India's Independence Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
A girl gets her face painted in the colours of India's national flag, as she takes part in India's Independence Day celebrations inside a college in Chennai, India, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
People fly kites from roof tops as they celebrate Independence Day in the Old quaters of Delhi, India, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
A policeman performs a stunt on a motorbike through a ring of fire during India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, on Aug 15, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures to the crowd after delivering his speech for the country's 71st Independence Day celebrations, which marks the 70th anniversary of the end of British colonial rule, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, on Aug 15, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
