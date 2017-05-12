””

In Pictures: Heritage gem Muskau Park between Germany and Poland

Muskau Park, or Fuerst Pueckler Park, is a landscape park located in the Upper Lusatia region of Germany and Poland. Half of the park is in Germany and the other half in Poland. The largest and one of the most famous English gardens in Central Europe, the park was built in 1815 by Prince Hermann von Pueckler-Muskau. In 2004, the park made the list of Unesco World Heritage Sites.

The Muskau palace, or Schloss Muskau, in the Fuerst-Pueckler-Park in Bad Muskau, Saxony, Germany.
The Muskau palace, or Schloss Muskau, in the Fuerst-Pueckler-Park in Bad Muskau, Saxony, Germany.PHOTO: EPA
A duck flies over a pond in the Fuerst-Pueckler-Park.
A duck flies over a pond in the Fuerst-Pueckler-Park.PHOTO: EPA
A picture postcard view of the park.
A picture postcard view of the park.PHOTO: EPA
A view of Muskau palace from across the pond.
A view of Muskau palace from across the pond.PHOTO: EPA
Visitors can explore the park on a a horse-drawn carriage.
Visitors can explore the park on a a horse-drawn carriage. PHOTO: EPA
A visitor takes in the sights.
A visitor takes in the sights.PHOTO: EPA
Visitors enjoy the tranquility of the park.
Visitors enjoy the tranquility of the park.PHOTO: EPA
One of several statues that dot the park.
One of several statues that dot the park.PHOTO: EPA
Published
May 12, 2017, 2:00 am SGT
Topics: 