In Pictures: Heritage gem Muskau Park between Germany and Poland
Muskau Park, or Fuerst Pueckler Park, is a landscape park located in the Upper Lusatia region of Germany and Poland. Half of the park is in Germany and the other half in Poland. The largest and one of the most famous English gardens in Central Europe, the park was built in 1815 by Prince Hermann von Pueckler-Muskau. In 2004, the park made the list of Unesco World Heritage Sites.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.