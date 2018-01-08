In Pictures: Heavy rain, flash floods wash out eastern Singapore
A morning rainstorm that swept across Singapore on Monday morning (Jan 8) caused flash floods in at least nine areas in the east, including Bedok, Tampines and Changi. Cars were seen half-submerged while pedestrians had to wade in knee-deep water.
