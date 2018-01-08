In Pictures: Heavy rain, flash floods wash out eastern Singapore

A morning rainstorm that swept across Singapore on Monday morning (Jan 8) caused flash floods in at least nine areas in the east, including Bedok, Tampines and Changi. Cars were seen half-submerged while pedestrians had to wade in knee-deep water.

Traffic moving through a flash flood at the junction of Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Avenue 4 on Jan 8, 2018. ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
An SCDF officer from Changi Fire Station helping to direct traffic at the junction of Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Avenue 4. By 10.20am, the flood had subsided from waist-high levels. ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
People pushing a car through floodwaters along Upper Changi Road on Jan 8, 2018. PHOTO: TWITTER/@SYNCPOSITIVE
Water covering the junction between Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Avenue 4 after heavy rains, on Jan 8, 2018. PHOTO: FIR
An SCDF officer from Changi Fire Station walking through the flooded junction between Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Avenue 4.ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
Flooding at a bus stop near Paya Lebar MRT station, following heavy rain on the morning of Jan 8, 2018. PHOTO: NIGEL ONG
High water levels in a canal along Hougang Avenue 10, following a heavy downpour on Jan 8, 2018. PHOTO: ANANDH PALANIAPPAN
The view from the dashcam of a car that was stuck in floodwaters along Bedok North Avenue 4 on Jan 8, 2018. PHOTO: RICKY NG
