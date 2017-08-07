””

In Pictures: 5th Lady on Bicycle annual festival in Sokolniki park in Moscow

Participants of the 5th Lady on Bicycle annual festival in Sokolniki park in Moscow on Sunday (Aug 6) took passers-by back in time with their costumes exuding old-world charm. The festival aims to capture the city's fashionable women on vintage-style bicycles.

The "floral brigade" brings a touch of Hollywood glamour to Sokolniki Park and a chance for a Kodak moment.
The "floral brigade" brings a touch of Hollywood glamour to Sokolniki Park and a chance for a Kodak moment.PHOTO: AFP
A festival participant obliges shutterbugs by stopping to pose against a backdrop of verdant hydrangeas.
A festival participant obliges shutterbugs by stopping to pose against a backdrop of verdant hydrangeas.PHOTO: AFP
This woman thought a headpiece featuring Moscow's St Basil's Cathedral would be the right way to top off her getup.
This woman thought a headpiece featuring Moscow's St Basil's Cathedral would be the right way to top off her getup.PHOTO: AFP
Festival participants strive for the wow factor but finding the right balance between cool and quirky can be tough.
Festival participants strive for the wow factor but finding the right balance between cool and quirky can be tough. AFP
It is twice the fun when one can take one's twin to enjoy the festival.
It is twice the fun when one can take one's twin to enjoy the festival.PHOTO: AFP
Almost anything goes, if one lets one's imagination soar or engage in flights of fancy.
Almost anything goes, if one lets one's imagination soar or engage in flights of fancy.PHOTO: AFP
A chance to wear one's heart on the sleeve, and one's palate on the head.
A chance to wear one's heart on the sleeve, and one's palate on the head.PHOTO: AFP
This participant might have let love get to her head.
This participant might have let love get to her head.PHOTO: AFP
What's knot to like about this classic black-and-white combo with a statement headdress? This participant should take a bow.
What's knot to like about this classic black-and-white combo with a statement headdress? This participant should take a bow. PHOTO: AFP
Park goers were brought back in time to enjoy the glamour and romance of a bygone era.
Park goers were brought back in time to enjoy the glamour and romance of a bygone era. PHOTO: AFP
Published
2 hours ago
Topics: 