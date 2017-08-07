In Pictures: 5th Lady on Bicycle annual festival in Sokolniki park in Moscow
Participants of the 5th Lady on Bicycle annual festival in Sokolniki park in Moscow on Sunday (Aug 6) took passers-by back in time with their costumes exuding old-world charm. The festival aims to capture the city's fashionable women on vintage-style bicycles.
