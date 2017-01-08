In Pictures: Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium
Presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The American Cinematheque, in Hollywood, California, the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium was attended by filmmakers and other celebrities on Jan 7, 2017.
