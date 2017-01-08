In Pictures: Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium

Presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The American Cinematheque, in Hollywood, California, the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium was attended by filmmakers and other celebrities on Jan 7, 2017.

(From left) Producer Juan Dios Larrain, actor Gael Garcia Bernal and director Pablo Larrain attend the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The American Cinematheque in Hollywood, California, on Jan 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Actress Oulaya Amamra attends the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The American Cinematheque in Hollywood, California, on Jan 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Dutch director Paul Verhoeven (left) signs an autograph at the Golden Globes Foreign Language Nominees Symposium in the forecourt of the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California, US, on Jan 7, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Actress Jisca Kalvanda attends the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The American Cinematheque in Hollywood, California, on Jan 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Iranian director Asghar Farhadi arrives for the Golden Globes Foreign Language Nominees Symposium in the forecourt of the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California, US, on Jan 7, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Dutch director Paul Verhoeven (right) shakes hands with Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (left) at the Golden Globes Foreign Language Nominees Symposium in the forecourt of the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California, US, on Jan 7, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
(From right) Directors Asghar Farhadi, Houda Benyamina, Maren Ade, Pablo Larrain and Paul Verhoeven attend the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The American Cinematheque in Hollywood, California, on Jan 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Actress Isabelle Huppert (left) and director Paul Verhoeven attend the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium. presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The American Cinematheque in Hollywood, California, on Jan 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
German director Maren Ade (left) and German actress Sandra Hueller (right) arrive for the photo-op at the Golden Globes Foreign Language Nominees Symposium in the forecourt of the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California, US, on Jan 7, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
(From left) Actress Jisca Kalvanda, director Houda Benyamina, actresses Deborah Lukumuena, Oulaya Amamra and producer Marc-Benoit Creancier attend the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Symposium, presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The American Cinematheque, in Hollywood, California, on Jan 7, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
