In Pictures: Glitz and glamour of the Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, informally called the Met Gala or the Met Ball, was attended by the who's who in fashion,sports and Hollywood on May 1, 2017. The annual black-tie fund-raiser for the museum's Costume Institute also celebrates the opening of its annual fashion exhibit. This year, the exhibit honours the work of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo.

Singer Katy Perry arriving at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Co--chair of the Met Gala and editor-in-chief of Vogue US Anna Wintour arrives at the Gala.PHOTOS: NYTIMES, AFP
Designs by Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo are displayed at the Costume Institute exhibit Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Some other pieces featured at the exhibit, which runs from May 4 through Sept 4. The exhibit is made up of 150 examples of Kawakubo's designs for the brand Comme des Garcons, starting back in the 1980s and through her most recent collection. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Actress Blake Lively (left) and pop star Jennifer Lopez add dazzle to the event. PHOTOS: EPA
Couple power: (left) Tennis ace Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. Actress Kerry Washington with fashion designer Michael KorsPHOTOS: EPA, REUTERS
From left: Actress Kate Bosworth, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and television personality Kylie Jenner arrive at the Gala.PHOTOS: NYTIMES, REUTERS
Actresses Zoe Kravitz (left) and Lilly Collins do pretty in pink and black at the event. PHOTOS: REUTERS, NYTIMES
Left: New England Patriots NFL quarterback Tom Brady with wife Gisele Bundchen. TV show host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey.PHOTOS: AFP
