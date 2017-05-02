In Pictures: Glitz and glamour of the Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, informally called the Met Gala or the Met Ball, was attended by the who's who in fashion,sports and Hollywood on May 1, 2017. The annual black-tie fund-raiser for the museum's Costume Institute also celebrates the opening of its annual fashion exhibit. This year, the exhibit honours the work of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo.
