In Pictures: Football fraternity vote for FAS' new set of leaders

For the first time in the history of the FAS, affiliates have voted in leaders for a four-year term. On Saturday (April 29), Lim Kia Tong's team called Team LKT, won the vote 30-13, beating the team - Game Changers - fielded by Hougang United and Tiong Bahru FC chairman Bill Ng.

Affiliates registering their attendance at the FAS election.
Members were given wristbands after registration.
Team Game Changers making their way to the voting venue.
Fifa and AFC members arrive at the voting venue.
FAS ad hoc electoral committee chairman K. Bala Chandran (left) arriving for the FAS election.
Team Game Changers walking towards the auditorium on Saturday morning.
Lim Kia Tong's Team LKT arriving at the auditorium.
Lim Kia Tong arriving at the Singapore Sports Hub's Black Box auditorium.
Bill Ng arriving at for the FAS election.
