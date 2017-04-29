In Pictures: Football fraternity vote for FAS' new set of leaders
For the first time in the history of the FAS, affiliates have voted in leaders for a four-year term. On Saturday (April 29), Lim Kia Tong's team called Team LKT, won the vote 30-13, beating the team - Game Changers - fielded by Hougang United and Tiong Bahru FC chairman Bill Ng.
