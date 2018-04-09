In Pictures: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins F1 Bahrain Grand Prix
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, narrowly edging out Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the thrilling race, and extending his lead in the drivers' championship to 17 points.
