In Pictures: Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, narrowly edging out Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton in the thrilling race, and extending his lead in the drivers' championship to 17 points.

Ferrari's Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (right) crosses the finish line to win the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen drives during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton steers around a corner during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel kisses his trophy after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (centre) celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix with Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas (centre, left) who came second and Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (centre, right) who came third.PHOTO: AFP
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas after the race on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel jumps out of his car after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit, on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates with team members at the end of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, on April 8, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A pitman receives medical assistant following an accident during the pit stop of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Sauber's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc in action during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sauber's Marcus Ericsson and Force India's Sergio Perez in action during the race.PHOTO: REUTERS
Mercedes' Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (left), Force India's Formula One driver Esteban Ocon (centre) and Renault's Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg (right) in action during the start of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, on April 8, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Ferrari's Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen (left) and Mercedes' Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas (right) in action during the start of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, on April 8, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
