””

In Pictures: Farewell for Othman Wok (1924-2017)

Neighbours and friends arrived at 46, Kew Avenue, on Tuesday (April 18) morning to pay their respects to Mr Othman Wok, following his death on Monday (April 17). A ceremonial gun carriage will bear the body from Sultan Mosque to the Pusara Abadi Muslim cemetery.

The casket began its final journey through Singapore to Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery where the late Mr Othman Wok will be buried later on Tuesday afternoon (April 18).
The casket began its final journey through Singapore to Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery where the late Mr Othman Wok will be buried later on Tuesday afternoon (April 18).ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The late Mr Othman Wok's casket in the gun carriage.
The late Mr Othman Wok's casket in the gun carriage.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The late Mr Othman Wok's casket being carried out of the mosque.
The late Mr Othman Wok's casket being carried out of the mosque. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The late Mr Othman Wok's casket being placed on the gun carriage.
The late Mr Othman Wok's casket being placed on the gun carriage.ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
A state flag draped over the casket, with the crescent and stars lying over the head and close to the heart of the late Mr Othman Wok.
A state flag draped over the casket, with the crescent and stars lying over the head and close to the heart of the late Mr Othman Wok.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The casket of the late Mr Othman Wok being carried out of the mosque.
The casket of the late Mr Othman Wok being carried out of the mosque.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Entrance to the prayer hall.
Entrance to the prayer hall. ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
Entrance to the prayer hall.
Entrance to the prayer hall.ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
Members of the media and security personnel at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.
Members of the media and security personnel at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.ST PHOTO: ZHAKI ABDULLAH
Members of the media and security personnel outside the Sultan Mosque.
Members of the media and security personnel outside the Sultan Mosque.ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
Mr Othman Wok's casket is seen in the Sultan Mosque.
Mr Othman Wok's casket is seen in the Sultan Mosque.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Family members and friends carrying the casket into Sultan Mosque.
Family members and friends carrying the casket into Sultan Mosque.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Family members and friends carrying the casket into Sultan Mosque.
Family members and friends carrying the casket into Sultan Mosque.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The hearse carrying casket of the late Mr Othman Wok arrives near Sultan Mosque.
The hearse carrying casket of the late Mr Othman Wok arrives near Sultan Mosque.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Family members and friends carrying Mr Othman Wok's casket, before the van makes its way to the Sultan Mosque.
Family members and friends carrying Mr Othman Wok's casket, before the van makes its way to the Sultan Mosque.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Family members and friends carrying Mr Othman Wok's casket.
Family members and friends carrying Mr Othman Wok's casket.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Security personnel waiting to receive the funeral hearse outside Sultan Mosque on Tuesday afternoon.
Security personnel waiting to receive the funeral hearse outside Sultan Mosque on Tuesday afternoon.ST PHOTO: DANSON CHEONG
Mr Othman Wok's family holding a private prayer before leaving for the mosque.
Mr Othman Wok's family holding a private prayer before leaving for the mosque.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A personnel cleaning the place where the State Flag will be draped over the casket on Tuesday afternoon in Sultan Mosque.
A personnel cleaning the place where the State Flag will be draped over the casket on Tuesday afternoon in Sultan Mosque.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Prof Chan Heng Chee signing the condolence book.
Prof Chan Heng Chee signing the condolence book.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Officers rehearsing at the Sultan Mosque at North Bridge Road on Tuesday morning, before the arrival of Mr Othman's casket for the funeral prayer.
Officers rehearsing at the Sultan Mosque at North Bridge Road on Tuesday morning, before the arrival of Mr Othman's casket for the funeral prayer. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Officers rehearsing at the Sultan Mosque at North Bridge Road on Tuesday morning, before the arrival of Mr Othman's casket for the funeral prayer.
Officers rehearsing at the Sultan Mosque at North Bridge Road on Tuesday morning, before the arrival of Mr Othman's casket for the funeral prayer. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Health Minister Gan Kim Yong arrives to pay his respects to the late Othman Wok.
Health Minister Gan Kim Yong arrives to pay his respects to the late Othman Wok.ST VIDEO: KEVIN LIM
Health Minister Gan Kim Yong offers sympathies to Mr Othman's widow, Lina.
Health Minister Gan Kim Yong offers sympathies to Mr Othman's widow, Lina.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Law Minister K Shanmugam arrives to pay respects to the late Othman Wok.
Law Minister K Shanmugam arrives to pay respects to the late Othman Wok.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Law Minister K Shanmugam signing the condolence book.
Law Minister K Shanmugam signing the condolence book.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Law Minister K Shanmugam offering his sympathies to Mr Othman's widow, Lina.
Law Minister K Shanmugam offering his sympathies to Mr Othman's widow, Lina.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Mr Gan Thiam Poh signing the condolence book.
Mr Gan Thiam Poh signing the condolence book.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Former senior minister of state Ch'ng Jit Koon writes in the condolence book.
Former senior minister of state Ch'ng Jit Koon writes in the condolence book.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Former senior minister of state Ch'ng Jit Koon arrives to pay his respects to the late Othman Wok.
Former senior minister of state Ch'ng Jit Koon arrives to pay his respects to the late Othman Wok.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang arriving at Kew Avenue.
Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang arriving at Kew Avenue.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang signing the condolence book.
Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang signing the condolence book.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Dr Vivian Balakrishnan signing the condolence book for Mr Othman Wok.
Dr Vivian Balakrishnan signing the condolence book for Mr Othman Wok.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Dr Vivian Balakrishnan arrives to pay his respects to the late Othman Wok.
Dr Vivian Balakrishnan arrives to pay his respects to the late Othman Wok.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Mr Adanan Bakron, and his wife Madam Norsiah Suja'i, both in their 70s, were Mr Othman Wok's neighbours.
Mr Adanan Bakron, and his wife Madam Norsiah Suja'i, both in their 70s, were Mr Othman Wok's neighbours.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 