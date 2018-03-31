In Pictures: Family and guests bid farewell to renowned scientist Stephen Hawking at Cambridge funeral

British scientist Stephen Hawking died on March 14 at the age of 76. He was famously an atheist, but his children - Lucy, Robert and Tim - have chosen Cambridge's university church, St Mary the Great, to say their farewell. Besides friends and family, the private funeral was also attended by some famous guests.

British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played Stephen Hawking in The Theory Of Everything, arrives to attend the funeral of the British scientist Stephen Hawking at the Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge on March 31, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
British actress Felicity Jones, who played Stephen Hawking's wife in The Theory Of Everything, and her partner Charles Guard arrive to attend the funeral of the British scientist at the Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge on March 31, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Jane Hawking (centre), first wife of Stephen Hawking, arrives with her son Tim (centre right) to attend his funeral. PHOTO: AFP
Lucy Hawking (centre), daugher of British scientist Stephen Hawking, arrives to attend his funeral at the Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge on March 31, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
The funeral procession makes its way through the crowds to the Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge for the funeral of British scientist Stephen Hawking on March 31, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Pallbearers carry the coffin of British scientist Stephen Hawking into Great St Mary's Church in Cambridge, where his funeral is being held, on March 31, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
British musician Brian May and his wife, acress Anita Dobson, arrive to attend the funeral of British scientist Stephen Hawking at the Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge on March 31, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
British model Lily Cole arrives at Great St Mary's Church in Cambridge, where the funeral of British scientist Stephen Hawking is being held on March 31, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
University of Cambridge college porters arrive at Great St Mary's Church, where the funeral of British scientist Stephen Hawking is being held on March 31, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
