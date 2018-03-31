In Pictures: Family and guests bid farewell to renowned scientist Stephen Hawking at Cambridge funeral
British scientist Stephen Hawking died on March 14 at the age of 76. He was famously an atheist, but his children - Lucy, Robert and Tim - have chosen Cambridge's university church, St Mary the Great, to say their farewell. Besides friends and family, the private funeral was also attended by some famous guests.
